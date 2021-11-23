Fans of ‘Dexter: New Blood’ believe Dexter may have left one important piece of evidence behind.

When it comes to Matt Caldwell’s murder, Dexter Morgan may believe he’s out of the woods, but fans aren’t so sure.

In the most recent episode of Dexter: New Blood, he was seen attempting to find the best hiding spot for the body, eventually settling on a plan he believes is foolproof.

However, as viewers have pointed out, that method may have a flaw.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Dexter: New Blood Episode 3: Smoke Signals.]

Dexter’s first victim since fleeing Miami and hiding for eight years is Matt.

Matt irritated him from the moment they met in Dexter: New Blood Episode 1. He was loud, spoiled, and entitled.

Those feelings grew stronger as he learned more about Matt, including the fact that he caused a fatal boating accident and got away with it, and erupted into rage when Matt shot Dexter’s deer.

Dexter burys his body beneath his fire pit, but it won’t last.

He has to put Matt somewhere he can’t be tracked because cadaver dogs will sniff him out.

In Dexter: New Blood Episode 3, he ultimately decides to burn the body in the town’s incinerator.

Michael C Hall Explains Why Dexter Finally Snapped in ‘Dexter: New Blood’

The only problem is that fans are aware that Matt had metal rods inserted into his femur to repair the bone after his boating accident, and they are concerned that they will be left behind.

“As someone who used to perform cremations,” one Reddit user commented, “that metal will DEFINITELY be left behind.”

“Surgery steel, titanium, and other metal implants will not be melted by the fire.”

It simply darkens them, but they remain unharmed.

… If said devices have serial numbers, they could easily be linked to him.”

Another comment said, “F*** I think you’re right.”

A third comment read, “Solid theory!”

Many viewers believe Kurt Caldwell, Matt’s father, will be the one to discover Dexter murdered his son.

Kurt is a wealthy businessman and a fixture in the Iron Lake community who plays the antagonist in Dexter: New Blood.

While he appears to be a nice guy, his character description states that if you “hurt anyone that he cares about… God help you.” That said, it appears that the two will face off, but how it all plays out remains to be seen.

‘Dexter: New Blood’ is a terrifying show…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhot.

SHOWTIME” width=”500″ height=”281″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/Qr5NixKgrz8?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope;

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https