Fans of ‘Dexter: New Blood’ should be aware of one key detail.

Fans of ‘Dexter: New Blood’ should be aware of one crucial detail.

The final episode of Dexter, which aired in 2013, became one of the most reviled finales of all time.

Fans hoped that when Dexter: New Blood was announced, it would finally give Dexter Morgan a proper ending.

However, many fans were dissatisfied with Dexter: New Blood’s finale.

Clyde Phillips, the showrunner, revealed something that could solve a major issue fans had with the revival’s conclusion.

[Warning: This article contains Dexter: New Blood Episode 10, “Sins of the Father,” spoilers.]

In the Dexter: New Blood finale, Dexter Morgan met his end.

Dexter’s death wasn’t the most shocking aspect of the finale for many viewers.

When Dexter is imprisoned, he persuades Angela to visit Kurt’s trophy room in order to locate the bodies of the missing women she has been searching for.

Dexter then asks for some water, which draws Logan closer to him.

Dexter is then able to choke Logan through the bars of his cell.

He asks Logan for the keys, but Logan instead grabs his gun and starts firing widely.

Dexter then breaks Logan’s neck and kills him, allowing him to flee.

(hashtag)DexterNewBloodhttps:t.coT71zSgVC6Ipic.twitter.comngt9K5sEgYhttps:t.coT71zSgVC6Ipic.twitter.comngt9K5sEgYhttps:t.coT71zSgVC6Ipic.twitter.comngt9K5sEgYhttps:t.coT71z

Many fans thought Dexter’s killing of Logan was out of character.

He has agonized over the deaths of innocent people in the past.

When Doakes learned the truth, Dexter considered turning himself in.

“You know what I couldn’t get with, with this whole New Blood ending, is how the damn writers basically changed Dexter’s entire damn MO by having him kill the coachcop just to justify his demise at the hands of his son,” one Reddit user wrote.

“Here’s Dexter, a serial killer who’s been following a code since childhood, and a cop reaches for his gun while his back is turned in a chokehold up against iron bars, and the only way this trained serial killer can incapacitate him is to murder him, which he believes wholeheartedly was the only way.”

“-.- Really? Not at all convincing,” they continued.

“Let’s not forget that Dexter used a rear choke to put so many of his victims to sleep when he didn’t have his needles.”

So what’s the point of breaking Logan’s neck when he…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.