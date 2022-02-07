Fans of Fabulosa are flocking to the new scent, which they claim smells identical to Britney Spears’ Fantasy perfume.

Fans of Fabulosa are flocking to its new scent, which they claim smells identical to Britney Spears’ Fantasy perfume.

MOST WOMEN HAVE BOUGHT a bottle of Britney Spears’ best-selling Fantasy fragrance.

Fabulosa fans have discovered a dupe in their fragrance collection, with prices starting as low as £1, if you don’t want to spend £20 on a bottle.

The fruity top notes of lychee, kiwi, and golden quince, blended with musk and vanilla, have kept the perfume a top seller in the UK since its launch in 2004.

Fans of the cleaning brand Fabulosa have discovered a similar dupe, which is available in a variety of products.

Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK is a Facebook group where one fan shared her discovery.

“Anyone else like me who adores Britney Spears’ Fantasy? This Fabulosa smells exactly like it!” she wrote.

She also said she got them from Bandamp;M.

Fantabulosa, a Fabulosa knockoff, is available in a variety of products and shares some of the same notes as the legendary perfume, including fruity top notes blended with musk and vanilla.

The woman purchased the disinfectant liquid and foam carpet freshener, but the scent is also available in other products.

With the range, which includes wood polish, disinfectant, room and fabric spray, sink cleaner, laundry cleaner, and fabric antibacterial spray, you can make your entire home and wardrobe smell like Fantasy.

Prices range from £1 to £2.50, so hurry if you want some.

Over 2000 people have liked the post, and over 3000 people have commented on it.

“Indeed, it does! It’s incredible!”

“I just picked this up the other day, and it’s incredible.”

“OMG, I’m in love with her scents and I need this!”

Fans are obsessed with Fabulosa’s dupe for the £200 Aventus Creed perfume.

