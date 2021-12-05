Fans of ‘Flip or Flop’ are thrilled to see Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa reunited.

Fans of “Flip or Flop” are ecstatic to see Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa reunited.

For a new season of Flip or Flop, Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa return.

Despite divorcing, the HGTV couple continues to film together.

It was reported earlier this year that the former couple had an altercation on set, and fans are waiting to see if it is revealed on the show.

Viewers expressed their excitement about seeing them back together after Haack shared a preview for the reality series’ premiere.

Haack shocked her fans when she announced that the new season of Flip or Flop would premiere sooner than expected.

On Thursday, December 1st, the show had a “special early premiere.”

2 on HGTV To commemorate the occasion, the interior designer shared a teaser for the upcoming season of the show, which elicited enthusiastic responses from viewers.

Many of Haack’s fans expressed delight at the former couple’s continued collaboration, while others recalled the scandal that occurred earlier this year.

A fan commented, “You two are a powerhouse team.”

“I really enjoy your screaming, and you two are fantastic at what you do.”

They’re a formidable force.

I really enjoy the show.

“Thank you for cooperating,” said one of the followers.

“The chemistry has remained outstanding since day one,” said one Instagram user.

“I’d like to watch, but Tarek is acting so awkwardly right now that it’s making me uncomfortable.”

He tries way too hard since you two broke up, and it’s difficult for me to watch.

But I still enjoy seeing your designs, so I’ll do it anyway!” said another fan.

Another follower commented, “Really love that you stayed business partners and co-parents.”

Another Instagram user wrote, “I hope we get to see Tarek blow up like the drama queen that he is.”

Christina Haack (@christinahaack) shared a post.

After disclosing health issues, HGTV star Christina Haack has a ‘crazy stomach flare-up.’

During the filming of the new season of Flip or Flop, there were a few setbacks.

El Moussa allegedly went on a verbal rant against his co-star and former wife, according to a report.

According to TMZ, in July 2021, the house flipper “lost his cool” and screamed obscenities at Haack.

“Take a good look at me, take a good look at me, take a good look at me.”

El Moussa allegedly told Haack, “It’s called winning.”

That was the case…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.