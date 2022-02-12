Fans of George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces are all saying the same thing after witnessing the incredible transformations.

After the shocking transformations in George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces, fans are all saying the same thing.

After seeing the home improvements, fans of the hit C4 show took to Twitter.

George assisted one couple in converting their bomb shelter in their backyard into a luxurious, fully stocked bar.

In another segment, he assisted a father in transforming a camper van into the ideal vacation home for his young children.

When their father said he was working on the weekends, they had no idea he was working on the secret project, and fans watched as the kids were taken aback when the newly decorated camper van was revealed to them.

Fans flocked to Twitter to express their delight with the show.

“Thank God for (hashtag)amazingspaces and @MrGeorgeClarke for another brilliant Friday night with some real Amazing Spaces,” one person wrote.

“Another delight.”

Thank you to @Channel4, George, Will, and everyone else who helped.”

“I b****y love @MrGeorgeClarke (hashtag)AmazingSpaces, perfect viewing!” echoed a second.

“Listened to some truly amazing people today and some great projects on the go (hashtag)amazingspaces,” another added.

George wowed fans by assisting the father in concealing his VW transformation.

“Oh, that’s why he was doing it in such a good effect,” they wrote.