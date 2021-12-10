Fans of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ will enjoy a recap of ‘Station 19’ Season 5 Episode 7, ‘A House is Not a Home.’

For ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ fans, a recap of ‘Station 19’ Season 5 Episode 7, ‘A House is Not a Home,’ is available.

For Grey’s Anatomy fans, ABC’s Station 19 Season 5 Episode 7, “A House is Not a Home,” is a must-read.

Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Ben Warren (Jason George) make a decision that will change their lives forever.

Pruitt Arike Miller (Janai Kaylani) has been looking for a new home since Dean Miller (Okieriete Onaodowan) left Station 19 in episode 5.

Ben promised to raise Pru if anything happened to Dean during a near-death experience in season four.

Dean’s parents are now fighting for custody of the young girl, and Miranda is caught in the middle.

The events of Station 19 Season 5 Episode 7 are summarized below.

Dean Miller’s parents, Ifeya Miller (Barbara Eve Harris) and Bill Miller (Jeffrey D Sams), kick Jack Gibson (Grey Damon) out of his house in Station 19 Season 5 Episode 7, “A House is Not a Home.”

Although legal documents show Dean chose Ben and Miranda to be Pru’s guardians, the lawyer explains that the grandparents retain their rights.

Ben claims that Dean’s parents were unconcerned about Dean’s desires.

He quickly persuades Miranda to join him in fighting for Pru, as this is what Dean desired.

Ben and Miranda make an attempt to communicate with Ifeya and Bill Miller.

Ifeya, on the other hand, believes Dean made the wrong choice.

Ifeya criticizes Ben and Dean for their work as firefighters.

As a result, Ben insists that he and Miranda will respect Dean’s life decisions and teach them to Pru.

Dean’s parents are unyielding.

Instead, Ifeya explains that Miranda is inviting Pru into her home only to witness the death of another father — Ben, who is also a firefighter.

Pru, on the other hand, awoke crying and asking for Miranda.

Their son Joey was included in a special FaceTime moment.

Meanwhile, in Station 19 Season 5 Episode 7, Carina DeLuca (Stefania Spampinato) and Maya Bishop (Danielle Savre) discuss having a child. Carina introduces romance into their relationship while they search for a sperm donor.

Maya’s transformation into the “strict mom” makes them laugh, and Carina explains that she has spent her entire life bringing babies into the world, and she would love to deliver their child.

Maya is adamant that Carina is carrying…

