Fans of Hailee Steinfeld and Florence Pugh’s ‘Hawkeye’ campaign for a second season.

Fans of ‘Hawkeye,’ starring Hailee Steinfeld and Florence Pugh, are campaigning for a second season.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hawkeye Episode 5 introduced a new fan-favorite friendship.

Hailee Steinfeld and Florence Pugh’s characters, Kate Bishop and Yelena Belova, shared a pot of mac and cheese in the penultimate hour and won the hearts of fans everywhere.

Many fans are wondering if Hawkeye will get a second season after the finale.

If it does, fans hope Kate and Yelena will reprise their roles as Hawkeye and Black Widow, respectively.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Hawkeye’s season finale.]

In Hawkeye Episode 4, the characters of Hailee Steinfeld and Florence Pugh came face to face in an epic fight scene.

However, they didn’t meet for the first time until the next hour.

After the fight, Kate returned to her apartment to find Yelena there.

Yelena prepared mac and cheese for the two of them, and they conversed as they dined.

Although they were clearly on opposing sides, their chemistry was palpable.

Kate and Yelena formed a bond in the midst of the chaos that carried over into the finale.

Kate fought Yelena, still trying to protect Clint.

They weren’t trying to hurt each other, so they both pulled their punches.

Yelena eventually realized the truth about her sister’s death and left.

Meanwhile, Kate and Clint flew to his hometown to spend the holidays with his family.

Although the Hawkeye finale had a happy ending, fans are hoping for a second season.

They’re hoping for Kate and Yelena to be part of it.

Fans expressed their desire to see Hailee Steinfeld and Florence Pugh reprise their roles for a possible season 2 after watching the Hawkeye finale on Twitter.

“I’d watch an entire show with these two and it’d probably be my favorite show ever,” one fan wrote.

“Marvel, please give us the Kate Bishop and Yelena Belova spinoff we need!”

“Our new Hawkeye and Black Widow will return!” someone else tweeted, referring to Kate and Yelena.

Some fans even suggested the possibility of a second season.

“Season 2 of Hawkeye should be a 6-episode miniseries only about Kate and Yelena in the elevator together,” one person suggested.

“Hawkeye season 2 but it’s just Yelena and Kate bickering,” wrote another fan.

Only time will tell whether any of these fan theories and hopes for a second season are realized.

Hopefully, Marvel is aware of this…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.