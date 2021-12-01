Fans of Hawkeye are enamored with the Trick Arrows.

The Trick Arrows Have Obsessed Hawkeye Fans.

Hawkeye’s third episode today gave the character his first real use of trick arrows in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which are a staple of both Hawkeye and Green Arrow in the comics, and fans are excited.

Not only did they exist, but the way they were delivered — with some strong comic relief and during a car chase scene — was a breath of fresh air, giving the scene an energy that made it more than just a fun comics Easter egg.

Fans took to social media to express their joy, using images from Matt Fraction and David Aja’s Hawkeye run to do so.

That run had a significant impact on the show, both in terms of the look and feel as well as the plot.

The tracksuit mafia, as well as a puzzled look at the concept of the trick arrow, both began there.

In a recent interview, executive producer Trinh Tran explained, “The [Matt] Fraction[David] Aja style and tone is what we were really gravitating toward.”

“There’s a lot they can bounce off each other once they meet up and embark on this journey together.”

You can see some of our favorite reactions to the episode in the gallery below.

Hawkeye takes place in a post-blip New York City, where Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas.

Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old skilled archer, to unravel a criminal conspiracy when a threat from his past appears.

Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, and Alaqua Cox star in the series.

Executive producer Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie are in charge of the episodes, while executive producer Jonathan Igla is in charge of the writing.

On November 24, 2021, the series premiered.

Take a look at the Marvel Studios special on Disney(plus) for an action-packed look.

I’m looking for a detailed guide to Hawkeye’s trick arrows.

(hashtag)hawkeye episode 3 spoilers…..clint vs colour coding his trick arrows pic.twitter.comACnnUgKsP5

Episode 3 of Hawkkeye was fantastic.

Echo was fantastic, and seeing the trick arrows made me giddy.

There was also a moment when I said aloud, “Holy shit.”

mcu(hashtag)Hawkeye(hashtag)HawkeyeSeriespic.twitter.comaf6zY9Sz6T any other weapon in the mcu(hashtag)Hawkeye(hashtag)HawkeyeSeries

i need a complete guide to hawkeye’s trick arrows — nique 💫🎄|| hawkeye era💜🏹 (@euqin_bolova) December 1, 2021

// #hawkeye episode 3 spoilers

clint vs making his trick arrows colour coded pic.twitter.com/ACnnUgKsP5 — xia saw eternals x 2 !! (@scottlikesants) December 1, 2021

#Hawkeye episode 3 was great. Echo was awesome, seeing the trick arrows made me giddy, & the ending left me wanting more. Also, there was a moment that audibly made me go “Holy shit”. — Wesley is Without Fear (@iamtheknight92) December 1, 2021

trick arrows >>> any other weapon in the mcu#Hawkeye#HawkeyeSeriespic.twitter.com/af6zY9Sz6T — jarvisss ᱬ hawkeye era 🏹 (@jrvsscarlet) December 1, 2021

my sexuality: kate bishop and her trick arrows pic.twitter.com/yydi9htz1S — F. 🏹 (@astersletters) December 1, 2021

BRB adding shooting trick arrows from out the window of a car speeding through a Christmas tree lot to my “XMas in NYC” to-do list. — Meghan O’Keefe (@megsokay) December 1, 2021