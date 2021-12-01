Fans of ‘Hellbound’ have a wild theory linking Jin Kyung-hoon to the Taxi Driver.

Fans of ‘Hellbound’ have a wild theory that links Jin Kyung-hoon to the Taxi Driver.

At the end of episode 6 of Netflix’s Hellbound, fans were left with many unanswered questions.

However, fans are wondering if a minor character is more important than he appears.

Jin Kyung-hoon (Yang Ik-june), a central character and detective assigned to investigate new supernatural phenomena, was a central character and detective in Hellbound’s first three episodes.

Following episode 3 of the K-drama, Kyung-hoon’s storyline shifts and he vanishes.

Fans speculate that the detective appears in a plausible way at the end of Hellbound.

Episode 3 shifts the plot of the Korean drama forward.

Jung Jin-soo (Yoo Ah-in) has become a revered and renowned leader of the New Truth Society in this episode.

He manages to persuade Kyun-hoon’s daughter to murder her father, much to the delight of the audience.

Kyun-hoon’s wife was murdered by a drug dealer, who was later freed.

Kyung-hoon’s daughter lived with guilt, believing she was the one who killed her mother.

Jin-soo uses her grief to put his theories about sinners to the test, and he retaliates against Kyung-hoon for his remark about free will.

Jin-soo orders her to assassinate the man and dispose of him in an incinerator.

Kyung-hoon watches the surveillance video in which his daughter is implicated later in the episode.

When Kyung-hoon confronts Jin-soo, Jin-soo tells him the whole truth.

As a teenager, he received a prophecy.

Kyung-hoon is presented with a choice by Jin-soo.

He can either record Jin-soo’s death at the hands of the emissaries and plunge the world back into chaos, or he can pretend it never happened.

Kyung-hoon decides to ignore the situation and flee with his daughter.

…………..

.(hashtag)(hashtag)Hellbound(hashtag)(hashtag)ParkJeongMin(hashtag)WonJinAh(hashtag)(hashtag)YangIkJune(hashtag)(hashtag)Netflixpic.twitter.comVv1cooxunU

Was the ‘Hellbound’ Poster Predictive of Jung Jin-soo’s Storyline?

Baby Toughie survives the prophecy at the end of Hellbound.

The New Truth society’s doctrine is broken when a newborn child is condemned to hell and survives.

As a result, those who witnessed the incident altered their behavior and assisted in the child’s protection.

Min Hye-jin (Kim Hyun-joo) picks up the baby and hails a cab to a safe location.

Fans believe the taxi driver who assists Hye-jin is Kyung-hoon, according to Looper and a Reddit thread….

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.