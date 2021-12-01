Fans of ‘Hellbound’ have a wild theory linking Jin Kyung-hoon to the Taxi Driver.

Fans of ‘Hellbound’ have a wild theory that links Jin Kyung-hoon to the Taxi Driver.
At the end of episode 6 of Netflix’s Hellbound, fans were left with many unanswered questions.
However, fans are wondering if a minor character is more important than he appears.
Jin Kyung-hoon (Yang Ik-june), a central character and detective assigned to investigate new supernatural phenomena, was a central character and detective in Hellbound’s first three episodes.
Following episode 3 of the K-drama, Kyung-hoon’s storyline shifts and he vanishes.
Fans speculate that the detective appears in a plausible way at the end of Hellbound.
Episode 3 shifts the plot of the Korean drama forward.
Jung Jin-soo (Yoo Ah-in) has become a revered and renowned leader of the New Truth Society in this episode.
He manages to persuade Kyun-hoon’s daughter to murder her father, much to the delight of the audience.
Kyun-hoon’s wife was murdered by a drug dealer, who was later freed.
Kyung-hoon’s daughter lived with guilt, believing she was the one who killed her mother.
Jin-soo uses her grief to put his theories about sinners to the test, and he retaliates against Kyung-hoon for his remark about free will.
Jin-soo orders her to assassinate the man and dispose of him in an incinerator.
Kyung-hoon watches the surveillance video in which his daughter is implicated later in the episode.
When Kyung-hoon confronts Jin-soo, Jin-soo tells him the whole truth.
As a teenager, he received a prophecy.
Kyung-hoon is presented with a choice by Jin-soo.
He can either record Jin-soo’s death at the hands of the emissaries and plunge the world back into chaos, or he can pretend it never happened.
Kyung-hoon decides to ignore the situation and flee with his daughter.
…………..
.(hashtag)(hashtag)Hellbound(hashtag)(hashtag)ParkJeongMin(hashtag)WonJinAh(hashtag)(hashtag)YangIkJune(hashtag)(hashtag)Netflixpic.twitter.comVv1cooxunU
Was the ‘Hellbound’ Poster Predictive of Jung Jin-soo’s Storyline?
Baby Toughie survives the prophecy at the end of Hellbound.
The New Truth society’s doctrine is broken when a newborn child is condemned to hell and survives.
As a result, those who witnessed the incident altered their behavior and assisted in the child’s protection.
Min Hye-jin (Kim Hyun-joo) picks up the baby and hails a cab to a safe location.
Fans believe the taxi driver who assists Hye-jin is Kyung-hoon, according to Looper and a Reddit thread….
Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.
wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]
눈빛만 봐도 벌써 서사 가득이다. 어떡하니 나 지금 벌써 혼돈의 세상이다.#지옥#Hellbound#박정민#ParkJeongMin#원진아#WonJinAh#양익준#YangIkJune#넷플릭스#Netflixpic.twitter.com/Vv1cooxunU
— Netflix Korea｜넷플릭스 코리아 (@NetflixKR) November 9, 2021