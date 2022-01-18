Fans of Home Bargains are raving about a new bamboo wood kitchenware collection that starts at just £1.99.

Fans of Home Bargains are raving about a new bamboo wood kitchenware collection that starts at £1.99.

WANT TO UPGRADE YOUR KITCHEN UTILITIES WITHOUT SPENDING A LOT OF MONEY?

Home Bargains’ new bamboo wood kitchenware collection is causing a stir, with prices starting at just £1.99.

On the popular Facebook group Extreme Couponing And Bargains UK, a user posted a photo of the new collection and was clearly enamored with it, adding a heart-eyed emoji to the photos.

These adorable storage containers with bamboo wood lids are part of Home Bargain’s new collection of kitchenware.

Tea and coffee, as well as pantry staples like sugar and flour, can be stored in the storage containers, which come in a variety of sizes.

They’re available in two sizes and would complement any Pinterest-inspired kitchen.

The smaller containers are only £1.99, while the larger ones, which are ideal for storing pasta or cereal, are only £2.99.

The new collection also includes a selection of chopping boards, which would also work well as a cheeseboard, and are available in a set of two sizes for £1.99.

A bamboo serving tray costs £3.99, and a large serving bowl costs £7.99, making it ideal for hosting dinner parties.

Bamboo homeware is making a big comeback and is becoming more popular in homeware and kitchenware. Its light wooden tone makes it blend in with almost any interior design, and it’s also extremely sustainable.

The post has received a lot of attention, with more than 800 likes and 700 comments so far.

One user exclaimed, “Oooooh look at those jars, I think I just got a little excited!!”

“I want these for my kitchen!” exclaimed another user, who couldn’t wait to get their hands on the new range.

“It’s what dreams are made of,” a third person said.

Check out this expert’s top tips for transforming your home for under a tenner for more home interiors.

Plus, I was embarrassed by my run-down council house; here’s how I brightened it up on a shoestring budget.

Meanwhile, I redid my run-down garden for only £100.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT HAVING TO MAKE A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.