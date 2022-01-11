Fans of Inside Dubai say they’d rather vacation in Slough after the show revealed the ‘true’ horrors of the city.

After seeing the show Inside Dubai, fans say they’d rather vacation in Slough.

Viewers took to Twitter in droves to express their dissatisfaction with the working conditions and lifestyle depicted in the BBC2 documentary on the Middle East’s super-rich.

After watching Inside Dubai: Playground of the Rich, fans were unimpressed with the conditions and mocked the estate agents, comparing them to David Brent from The Office, as well as the obscene levels of excess on display.

“Honestly, I’d rather go on vacation to Slough,” one Twitter user stated.

“What an eye-opening show,” one person said.

I don’t think I’ll go there anytime soon.

It doesn’t pique my interest in the least.”

“Am I missing something? Amazing views?!? It’s a high-rise monstrosity,” a third said, referring to a recently sold luxury property.

“That office looks like a cheap call center in Slough,” a fourth said.

InsideDubai is completely soulless.”

“There is literally nothing about Dubai that could ever entice me to visit,” said a fifth.

“It’s the place where everyone wants to be,” another fan said.

True, but not for me.”

Meanwhile, fans were outraged when Mark, a Brit, decided to leave his family in the UK to take a job offer in Dubai during the episode.

He made the agonizing decision after fighting back tears during a video call with his children.

“Cash or my children? Poor kids,” one said.

“Oh no, he’s been sold the dream,” said another.

“I’m not sure how it’ll turn out.”

“So Mark has chosen money over being a present parent in the lives of his children,” a third added.

There are some Stella priorities there, mate.”

Meanwhile, a supporter expressed his sympathies, saying, “Cannot fault Mark for making the decision to provide for his family.”