Fans of ‘Invincible’ Season 2 may have a long wait ahead of them, according to Steven Yeun’s latest update.

The Boys demonstrated that dark superhero stories were in demand, and Prime Video delivered once more with its adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s Invincible.

In March 2021, the animated series made an impressive debut.

Since then, fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of a new batch of episodes.

Unfortunately, according to a new update from Steven Yeun, Invincible Season 2 may take a while to arrive.

Following the success of the first season, Prime Video quickly renewed Invincible for seasons 2 and 3.

Variety broke the story in April 2021 after creator Robert Kirkman announced it on Twitter.

Kirkman expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to continue the series, emphasizing how wonderful it was to see his work on screen:

The announcement of a second and third season gave fans hope that Prime Video would be able to do justice to Kirkman’s sprawling series.

Naturally, they began to wonder when the next installment would be released.

Despite the fact that Invincible was renewed for a second season ahead of schedule, there is no word on when the next installment will air.

During an interview with Collider, Steven Yeun, who voices the title character, broke the silence.

He had both good and bad news to share in his update:

“We haven’t even started yet.”

I’m sure we’ll get started soon.

I’ve had sporadic conversations with Robert [Kirkman].

It has piqued his interest.

He believes season 2 will be even better than season 1, which I completely agree with.

Invincible, his source material, is an incredible comic, and just thinking about how much story hasn’t been told from that run is going to drive you insane.

“It excites me tremendously.”

The bad news is that production on Season 2 has yet to begin.

However, Yeun’s confidence in the quality of the sequel suggests that the wait will be worthwhile.

So, now that we know where the production is at, when can we expect the premiere of Invincible Season 2?

When it comes to Invincible Season, there are a few things to keep in mind.

