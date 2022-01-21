Fans of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” believe Vinny Guadagnino is still single because of this.

Fans of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” believe Vinny Guadagnino is still single as a result of this.

Fans of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation believe they know the cast after a dozen years of watching the stories that make up their lives.

Through breakups, babies, life changes, and difficult times, this core group of strangers has remained united.

Vinny Guadagnino is still single, despite the fact that the rest of the cast has settled down into serious relationships and marriage.

During his years in the spotlight, “Keto Guido” has had a number of relationships, but none of them have developed into something more serious.

Fans believe this is why, according to comments on a new Instagram post.

Guadagnino dated two of his castmates during the first season of MTV’s Jersey Shore.

During season two, he began dating castmate Angelina Pivarnick.

During the same season, he began dating Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, a relationship that lasted through seasons 3 and 4.

Guadagnino dated Romanian model Ramona Nitu during Season 2.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star dated Melanie Iglesias, a Maxim model.

Guadagnino’s fans were overjoyed when they learned he was dating model Elicea Shyann in 2017.

This bond was strengthened when the cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation reunited to begin filming the second season of the show.

Guadagnino had a brief romance with Francesca Farago, who starred in the film Too Hot to Handle.

Jersey Shore (@jerseyshore) shared this.

Fans believe they have figured out why Guadagnino is still single in the comments section of an Instagram post featuring a scene from the series.

In the video, he tells his mother Paula how much he enjoys living in California, where he bought a house in 2021.

He claimed that he had a large number of friends and that the move would be beneficial to his career.

He did admit to Paula, however, that if moving to California meant he wouldn’t be able to see his family and friends on a regular basis, he might not want to do so.

When Guadagnino returned to the East Coast, he claimed he didn’t want to leave.

He also expressed his desire to avoid becoming the uncle who only saw his niece a few times a year.

The clip elicited a variety of responses from fans, including…

