Fans of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ go bananas over an epic Miami brawl: ‘When the Show Was Good,’ they say.

The show shared a vintage clip from season two, which was filmed in Miami, just days after it was announced that Jersey Shore: Family Vacation would return for the second half of season 5 in January 2022.

A number of the cast members appeared to be dealing with personal issues.

Fans flocked to an Instagram post featuring an epic showdown between two cast members “back when the show was good,” which went viral.

The same core cast from season one returned for season two of Jersey Shore.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, and Angelina Pivarnick were among those who appeared in the cast.

After three episodes, Pivarnick was forced to leave season one because she refused to work her shift at the Shore Store.

She later returned for season two, which was filmed in Miami.

The cast had formed a bond without her by this point.

Viewers had grown accustomed to the group’s interactions without Pivarnick.

As a result, Pivarnick’s reintroduction into the cast caused some friction among the cast members.

Guadagnino and Pivarnick spewed hateful words at each other while their fellow castmates looked on in an Instagram post seen above.

One of the most epic fights in the series, according to fans.

“You refer to yourself as Staten Island’s Kim Kardashian.

Guadagnino screamed at Pivarnick, “You’re the Rob Kardashian of Staten Island!”

While their roommates looked on, the fight continued, with the two calling each other “shady.”

Fans reacted to the intense interaction between the castmates in the post’s comments section.

Many people claim that this was the time when the show was more entertaining than it is now.

“I used to love the drama and my mom would always ask, “What on Earth are you watching?!!” GTL baby!” wrote one fan.

A second viewer said, “I loved how Mike and Pauly were acting like they were at a tennis match.”

They remarked on how DelVecchio and Sorrentino alternated their gazes between their roommates.

“When the show was good…,” a third Instagram follower remarked.

“The first three seasons are unrivaled.

It’s a classic.

A fourth fan wrote, “Iconic.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will premiere on MTV on Thursday, January 15th.

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

EST is the Eastern Standard Time.

Fans of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ are saddened by the absence of one castmate this season…

