Fans of ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ gushed over a rare photo of Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi and her three children, calling her the ‘Cutest Mommy Ever.’

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, star of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, is spending the holidays with her family while also giving a gift to her 14 million Instagram followers.

The original cast member shared a photo of herself with her three children.

However, because Polizzi is usually the one photographing her children, this type of image is uncommon.

Polizzi, her husband Jionni LaValle, and their three kids Lorenzo, Giovanna, and Angelo visited a zoo near their home in Northern New Jersey.

They were treated to holiday lights in the shape of large animals while they were there.

The entire family had a great time on their Christmas outing.

LaValle, who is camera averse, was not photographed.

Nicole posed with her children in a series of four slides.

As they took in the sights, they were all bundled up against the winter chill.

The event at Turtle Back Zoo also included a visit from Santa Claus, a train ride, and animal resident visits.

Polizzi’s fans flocked to see rare photos of her and her children.

Polizzi was also photographed as she snapped a photo of her young son Angelo admiring a festive display, followed by a photo of her two sons taking in the sights.

“What a beautiful family you have! Cutest Mommy ever!” one Instagram follower wrote.

“Look at Sissy [Giovanna] in the third picture, she’s showing off her personality, get it girl!” wrote another fan.

“Beautiful babies and MAWMA,” said a third fan, who used Polizzi’s nickname to describe herself.

A fourth follower said, “So sweet and adorable, love seeing you spending time with your family.”

Polizzi left the MTV reality show in the winter of 2019.

She also stated that she needed to distance herself from any further drama after she and two of her female roommates delivered a poorly received speech at Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding.

Following that, Polizzi said on an episode of her podcast It’s Happening with Snooki and Joey that she wanted to spend more time with her kids and didn’t want to leave them for weeks at a time to film.

Polizzi, on the other hand, would appear in a number of guest roles…

