Fans of ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ gushed over a rare photo of Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi and her three children, calling her the ‘Cutest Mommy Ever.’

Fans of ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ gush over a rare photo of Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi with her three children, calling her the ‘Cutest Mommy Ever.’

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, star of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, is spending the holidays with her family and giving her 14 million Instagram followers a gift.

The original cast member shared a photo of herself with her three children.

However, because Polizzi is usually the one photographing her children, this type of image is uncommon.

Polizzi, her husband, Jionni LaValle, and their three children, Lorenzo, Giovanna, and Angelo, visited a zoo near their home in Northern New Jersey.

They were treated to holiday lights in the shape of large animals while they were there.

The entire family had a great time together on their Christmas outing.

LaValle was not photographed because he is a camera shy person.

Nicole posed with her children in a series of four slides.

As they took in the sights, they were all bundled up against the winter chill.

The Turtle Back Zoo event included a visit from Santa Claus, a train ride, and visits with animal residents, among other activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Polizzi’s fans flocked to see rare photos of her and her children.

Polizzi was also photographed as she snapped a photo of her young son Angelo admiring a festive display, followed by a photo of her two sons taking in the sights.

“What a lovely family you have! Merry Christmas to all,” one Instagram follower wrote.

“Look at Sissy [Giovanna] in the third photo, she’s showing off her personality, get it girl!” wrote another fan.

“Beautiful babies and MAWMA,” said a third fan, who used Polizzi’s nickname to describe herself.

A fourth follower said, “So sweet and adorable, love seeing you spend time with your family.”

Polizzi left the MTV show in the winter of 2019.

She also stated that she needed to distance herself from any further drama after she and two of her female roommates gave a poorly received speech at Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding.

Following that, Polizzi revealed on an episode of her podcast It’s Happening with Snooki and Joey that she wanted to spend more time with her children and didn’t want to leave them for weeks at a time to film.

Polizzi, on the other hand, would make several guest appearances throughout the season…

