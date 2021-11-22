Fans of Jon Gosselin are worried about his troubled 17-year-old son Collin, as only his daughter Hannah is accompanying him on the family vacation.

Fans of Jon Gosselin are concerned about his troubled 17-year-old son Collin, as only his daughter Hannah is accompanying him on the family vacation.

The proud father, 44, and his adolescent daughter smiled for the camera in the photo.

“Hello sunny La! We made it safe,” he wrote in the caption.

Fans flooded the comments section, with many expressing their admiration for the couple and others asking questions about Collin.

“Where’s Collin?” one commenter wondered, to which another replied, “lol.”

“I don’t want any of your beeswax.”

“Perhaps he’s in the backseat,” another respondent speculated.

“Living life, being a teen,” said a third, with a shrugging person emoji.

Not only was Collin missing from that Instagram post, but he was also missing from Jon’s Instagram Stories from the trip.

The trip comes amid family strife, with Jon previously revealing that Hannah — who is estranged from many of her siblings and Kate Gosselin — does not miss her mother.

In an Instagram Story post, Jon teased the father-daughter trip by showing Hannah’s luggage at what appeared to be an airport.

Hannah wore white sneakers and Jon wore tan oxfords in the photo, which also showed their feet.

“Going back to Cali,” he captioned the photo.

(I’m channeling LL Cool J here.)”

On his Instagram story, Jon posted another photo of himself standing in front of an empty trunk, with Hannah smiling from the front seat and turning to look at him.

“Are you ready?” he wrote, pointing to several suitcases from his daughter.

He shared a photo of himself and Hannah smiling together hours later, revealing that they’d arrived at their destination.

Hannah’s fans couldn’t stop complimenting her, though many were taken aback by how mature she appeared.

“She is not that grown up omg no she is not,” one commenter said.

“It’s crazy, but I still see her as a small child.”

“Awww, she’s such a beautiful young lady now!” wrote another.

“Beautiful Hannah.. seems like only yesterday she was a baby,” a third fan added.

“Good luck and safe travels.”

Many fans were curious as to why Jon and Hannah were in California, wondering if they planned to “visit Disneyland” or attend a BTS concert in the coming days.

Jon’s appearance on Dr. Phil was followed by a sweet family trip.

Oz’s show, during which he talked about his past and the current state of his family.

He also expressed Hannah’s feelings about the drama, as she is caught in the middle of it all.

On the show, Jon admitted that he hasn’t spoken to his twins in eight years, but that he “texts them every single year.”

Hannah has “been… “, he stated.

