Fans of Jordyn Woods believe she, her sister, mother, and grandmother appear to be identical in a new photo.

JORDYN Woods’ beauty appears to be inherited.

The model and socialite, 24, shared a photo of herself, her grandmother, her mother Elizabeth Woods, 51, and her younger sister Jodie Woods, 17, all lined up together.

“Three generations,” she captioned the photo, adding a heart emoji.

Fans, on the other hand, seemed to be only interested in how similar the different generations appear to be.

“Mom just gave birth to the same child twice and gave y’all different names,” one fan speculated.

“Wow,” wrote another.

“Two sets of identical twins!” exclaims the mother.

“I was perplexed,” a third joked.

I initially mistook myself for looking at the same person wearing different wigs.”

Jordyn has been in the news a lot lately, thanks to her celebrated 30-pound weight loss and Tristan Thompson’s parental revelation.

Khloe Kardashian’s rival sizzled in a skintight catsuit over the weekend, delighting fans with a series of sexy poses in the printed purple garment that clung to her curves.

Jordyn proudly flaunted her incredible weight loss—she’s lost 30 pounds since the beginning of the year.

After being Tristan’s original mistress, she also lost former friend Khloe.

Jordyn Jenner was Kylie Jenner’s best friend until the “making out” scandal, which led to her expulsion from the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Jordyn was dropped as a model from the Kardashian-Jenner family’s various brands, and her and Kylie’s joint makeup project was canceled.

While Khloe, 37, and Tristan, 30, split over the world-famous kiss, they were reunited during the pandemic when they were quarantined together with their 3-year-old daughter True.

They broke up over the summer after new cheating allegations surfaced, including claims that the athlete “disappeared into a bedroom with three women at a party.”

Khloe’s life was thrown into even more disarray earlier this month when the Sacramento Kings player admitted to fathering a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

He and ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig have a 4-year-old son named Prince.

According to PEOPLE, Khloe Kardashian has no intention of reconciling with her baby daddy following his infidelity.

“Khloe has moved on…,” a source recently revealed.

They’ve been separated for a while, but things are fine between them now.

Despite the scandal, the couple is primarily “focused on co-parenting True,” according to a source close to the situation.

Fans demanded that Khloe let Jordyn out of the doghouse following the news of Tristan’s love child.

After the trio began trending on, the gossip Instagram page Hollywood Unlocked shared a series of tweets in support of Jordyn.

