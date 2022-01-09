Fans of Khloe Kardashian are calling for the cancellation of her new Hulu reality show after a racially charged video of the star surfaced online.

Fans of Khloe Kardashian are calling for the cancellation of her new Hulu reality show after a ‘racist’ clip of the star resurfaced.

The new reality show is set to debut in early 2022, sometime between late January and early February.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, has been labeled “racist” by fans after an old clip from her time on Keeping Up With the Kardashians resurfaced.

The reality star spoke out to defend her sister Kim after trolls accused her of appropriating black culture in an earlier scene.

Khloe responded to the critics by saying, “Hashtag fact, my baby is black.”

“Hashtag I’m a black c**k only.”

“I’d say that.”

Then, when discussing some of the name-calling she receives from fans, the TV personality appeared to use the n-word.

Fans rushed to Hulu, pleading with them to “cancel” their new show after one Twitter user re-shared an old clip.

“Dear @hulu, I will cancel your service if you continue to enable the Kardashian family and give them a platform,” one wrote.

“I will never condone racism or bullying in the way that the KardashianJenner family continues to perpetuate,” they added, before signing off with the hashtags “(hashtag)boycotthulu” and “(hashtag)cancelkardashians.”

“They need to be cancelled!! Why did Hulu even bother extending the life of this show?” a second agreed.

“It’s culturally insensitive and out of step with the times.”

The entire family is a collection of culture vultures….

“I’ve had enough of them!”

“Oh no! Why haven’t I heard about this?” exclaimed another.

“Khloe deff be using the n-word casually when the cameras ain’t rolling,” sports reporter Chris Williamson said.

“Khloe had the audacity to casually say [sic]she loves black d**k and the N-word.

Another slammed, “You know it’s an old clip because it was 25 faces ago, but she was still looking like a hard 50 and every day of it.”

“Why doesn’t anyone talk about the fact that Khloe Kardashian said the N-word with a hard R on KUWTK??!” yelled a final rant.

Despite Khloe’s tumultuous past, Hulu plans to air the Kardashians’ newest reality show.

The network has ensured a quick turnaround after announcing the venture in September, with the show set to premiere in the coming weeks.

After 15 years, Keeping Up With the Kardashians came to an end, and a new series was born.

Khloe Kardashian has been in the news recently after it was revealed that her baby daddy Tristan Thompson had a third child with another mistress.

After ordering a DNA test, the Sacramento Kings player finally admitted that the child was his own earlier this month…

