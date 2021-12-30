Fans of Kim Kardashian have come up with a theory as to why the reality star only wears Balenciaga bodysuits and gloves in recent photos.

Fans speculate on why Kim Kardashian only wears Balenciaga bodysuits and gloves in recent photos.

KIM Kardashian’s fans have been noticing the model’s recent style, which has mainly consisted of bodysuits and gloves, and have speculated that she may be hiding due to a psoriasis “flare up.”

For months, the reality star has been clad in different Balenciaga bodysuits.

Kim Kardashian’s fans may have figured out why she wears body-hugging suits to hide her skin.

A Reddit user discussed her wardrobe, linking it to her skin disease and her recent split from ex-husband Kanye West.

“Perhaps someone has already said it, but I’m wondering if her psoriasis has been exacerbated this year by stress, such as the divorce.”

Which would explain why she’s been wearing nothing but body suits for the past few months.

“I know she has a lot of resources around her to help her fix it,” the user continued, “but I’ve heard that big flare ups can be extremely difficult to manage and even cause scarring.”

“What are your thoughts?”

The 41-year-old began wearing bodysuits a few months ago, when she made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, wearing a stunning pink gown for her opening monologue and another pink gown for the Powerball sketch.

She has mostly been seen in body-hugging suits that cover her from her toes to her fingertips since then.

Kim recently admitted to the Wall Street Journal that she was no longer interested in wearing the loud outfits she had previously worn.

“I had a few moments to myself.

I had a great time.

“However, I’m going back to minimalism,” she told the magazine.

The SKIMS founder, on the other hand, did not tone down her look when she celebrated her 41st birthday in a bright purple skin-tight catsuit.

On the Met Gala red carpet, she wore an all-black leather ensemble with a face mask by the luxury brand.

During her family’s Christmas Eve celebrations, the mom-of-four posed with her kids in another full-body ensemble.

Kim’s daughters wore pink couture Balenciaga outfits to match their mother’s look, channeling Kim’s SNL wardrobe.

While Kim looked stunning in the bodysuits, fans speculated that the change in style was due to her psoriasis, which she has previously admitted to having.

Skin cells “build up and form scales and itchy, dry patches” in psoriasis, a condition.

On top of that, Kim has been dealing with her divorce from the 44-year-old rapper, which could be adding to her stress.

Despite the fact that Kim is no longer with comedian Pete Davidson, the Donda rapper has…

