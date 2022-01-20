Fans of Kim Kardashian were shocked when a leaked music video from her failed 2011 pop music career showed her crawling on the ground.

Kim Kardashian’s fans were shocked when a leaked music video from her failed 2011 pop music career showed her crawling on the ground.

KIM KARDASHIAN may be a worldwide sensation, but she failed miserably in one venture: pop music.

Fans were shocked when they discovered Kim’s 2011 song Jam (Turn It Up) and saw the resurfaced music video, which showed her CRAWLING on the ground… and singing.

Kim released a pop song and accompanying music video in 2011, following in the footsteps of her then-mentor Paris Hilton.

The Dream, whose co-writing credits include Beyonce’s Single Ladies and Rihanna’s Umbrella, produced Jam (Turn It Up).

It was Kim’s first and only foray into the music industry.

Kim crawled across the floor in the music video, posing for the cameras as she sang, “They playin’ my jam, turn it up, turn it up.”

Kim’s “self-released” relic from her rise is now officially available on Spotify, and fans have resurrected the once-deleted video on YouTube.

Viewers were enthralled by the pulsating strange pop performance.

Fans re-uploaded the music video as Kim’s romance with Pete Davidson, 28, ‘turned up.’

“It’s 2022 and I just discovered this wtf,” a fan wrote the other day.

Another semi-ironically added, “Queen of Pop.”

Others expressed genuine pleasure with the upbeat electronic effort:

“Why do I see myself walking down the street wearing headphones and bopping to this as a main character, my first time hearing this and I actually like it,” one wrote.

Others remarked that Kim didn’t do much choreography:

“She doesn’t dance or anything, she’s just… posing,” one person wrote.

Despite the fact that fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians gushed over Jam (Turn It Up), Kim, 41, later said she would rather decline the offer.

“It was an enjoyable experience and a memorable memory.”

In 2014, Kardashian told Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” that she donated the proceeds to a cancer charity.

St. Jude’s received half of the proceeds from the song.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is a children’s hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

“But if there’s one thing I wish I hadn’t done in life…

“I don’t like it when people get involved in things they shouldn’t,” she continued.

“And I’m not sure I should have done it.”

What made me think I could be a singer, for example?

For example, I don’t have a very good voice.”

Kim’s 2011 music video, which featured one unexpected collaborator – Kanye West – may reverberate with regret.

“Basically, Ciara came up to me and said, ‘You have to meet The-Dream,'” Kim said on the…

