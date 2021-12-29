Fans of Kylie Jenner discover a THIRD ‘clue’ that the pregnant star has secretly given birth to her second child while she flaunts her nails.

Fans of Kylie Jenner discover a THIRD ‘clue’ that the pregnant star has given birth to a second child as she flaunts her nails.

Fans of Kylie Jenner believe they’ve discovered a third “clue” that she’s given birth to her second child in secret.

As the 24-year-old approaches her due date, fans of the KUWTK star have been on the lookout for baby “hints.”

Fans were convinced that Kylie’s new short nails, which she debuted on Wednesday, were a sign that she had given birth.

The reality star is known for her long, dramatic talons, but on Instagram she flaunted a much shorter French manicure.

“Kylie Jenner chose a classic French manicure to celebrate the New Year,” nail artist Lisa Kon wrote alongside a photo of Kylie’s nails on social media.

“These are definitely ‘I’m about to have a newborn nails,” one fan speculated on Reddit after seeing the post.

“Yes! Assuming she helps change diapers and other such things, long acrylics are like a bad scratch waiting to happen,” another agreed.

“Wow, Kylie, that’s a short name.”

“Most likely because she just gave birth,” said a third.

Fans thought they’d spotted another clue when they saw a baby bottle in Travis Barker’s Instagram Story earlier this week.

The rocker, who is engaged to Kylie’s sister Kourtney, posted a photo of himself watching the holiday classic How the Grinch Stole Christmas, with a half-filled bottle visible in the foreground.

Kylie’s fans had thought they had found another possible clue in a family video a few days before.

The Kardashian kids, including Khloe’s daughter True, Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago and son Saint, and Kylie’s baby girl, chase down Santa Claus at a Christmas eve family party, according to Khloe’s Instagram story.

However, Stormi was the only one wearing a mask, and some Reddit users believe she did so for a reason.

“My daughter had a theory that Kylie had the baby bc Stormi is the only one in the photo wearing a mask?!?” one user wrote.

Kylie Jenner, who has a daughter named Stormi with boyfriend Travis Scott, revealed in August that she and the rapper are expecting their second child together.

They haven’t revealed the gender of the baby or Kylie’s due date, though a source previously told The Sun that she is due in early 2022.

After concealing her pregnancy with Stormi for nine months, the young mother has been more open about her pregnancy this time.

Kylie celebrated her pregnancy with a private baby shower at Khloe’s new (dollar)37 million Hidden Mills mansion earlier this month.

To commemorate her future little one, the makeup mogul was joined by family and close friends….

