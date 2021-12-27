Fans of Kylie Jenner notice another ‘clue’ in Travis Barker’s photo that she has secretly given birth to a second child.

In Travis Barker’s photo, Kylie Jenner’s fans notice another ‘clue’ that she’s secretly given birth to a second child.

KYLIE Jenner’s fans deduced from a photo posted on social media by Travis Barker that she had given birth to her second child.

After her sister Khloe shared a photo of Kylie’s daughter Stormi wearing a mask at a Christmas gathering, fans assumed she had already given birth.

After posting a picture of himself watching the holiday classic How the Grinch Stole Christmas on Instagram Stories, Kylie’s future brother-in-law Travis may have dropped another hint.

The Blink-182 drummer posted a photo of the TV screen, as well as the decor around the cabinet below, on Instagram.

A flower pot of red roses, books, and a tea cup were among the items strewn about the coffee table in the photograph.

Fans’ attention was drawn to another item on the table, a half-filled baby bottle, which fueled speculation that the bottle belonged to his soon-to-be sister-in-law.

The photo was shared on the Kardashian gossip website, Kardashian News, where users speculated on who the baby bottle’s owner might be.

“Sooooo whose baby bottle is at Kourtney’s house in Travis’s story tonight?” they wrote in the caption. “Guys, I don’t think this means anything at all, but I already see people coming up with theories.”

@kravis4ever spotted this.”

After spotting a possible clue in a family video only days before, many fans pointed their fingers at the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling.

Children of the reality family, including Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True, Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago and son Saint, and Kylie Jenner’s baby girl, chase down Santa Claus at a Christmas eve family party in an Instagram story shared by Khloe Kardashian.

Stormi, on the other hand, was the only one wearing a mask, and some Reddit users believe there was a reason for that.

“My daughter had a theory that Kylie had the baby bc Stormi is the only one in the pic wearing a mask?!?” one Reddit user wrote.

This sparked an online debate, with many people endorsing the theory.

“I assumed it was because Kylie is still pregnant and they didn’t want to take any chances,” one person speculated, “but it could also be that she already gave birth.”

True.

“When was she supposed to be born?”

“It’s very possible,” another added.

Someone calculated that she would be due in January.

2 That will be next week.”

“Or she’s having them soon,” a third said, referring to her own pregnancy: “I was induced on the 5th so thanksgiving I was a psycho about masks and distancing to still see family but be as safe…

