Fans of ‘Law and Order: SVU’ have named five of the show’s dumbest moments.

5 of the Dumbest Things Said on ‘Law and Order: SVU,’ According to Fans

For more than two decades, Law and Order: SVU has highlighted important issues.

However, the NBC drama has had its share of embarrassing moments during that time.

Fans have suggested some of the “dumbest” things they’ve heard on the show.

A young music student is accompanied by a man in her building elevator in the Law andamp; Order: SVU Season 13 episode “True Believers,” and later alleges that he sexually assaulted her at gunpoint.

Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) says she doesn’t like elevators when the SVU team is reviewing surveillance footage.

And one fan remarked that her reasoning at the time sounded ridiculous.

“That’s why I hate elevators, you know? No, no girl’s gonna smile at some stranger who tries to get into her car,” a fan wrote on Reddit, quoting Rollins’ dialogue.

Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) investigate a millionaire’s murder who slept with a string of escorts in “Russian Love Poem.”

Stabler asks one of them if she is aware of the unusual circumstances surrounding his murder while interviewing her.

Stabler inquires, “Did you put the banana in Andrew’s rear end?”

She responds, “Yes, he is allergic to bananas.”

“However, if that was the cause of his death, it was an honest mistake.”

A Reddit user commented, “I loudly cackle at that line.”

“All of them.”

“It’s time.”

Rollins finds a victim who has been assaulted at a gaming convention in the Law and Order: SVU Season 16 episode “Intimidation Game.”

Women are not welcome in the gaming world, according to the victim.

When Rollins asks her what they did to her, she responds with a pretty lame “They leveled up.”

One Redditor commented on the dialogue, “You can tell that NONE of the writers has any idea about gaming.”

“In my opinion, the dumbest, most cringe-worthy quote in the entire series.”

Olivia comes across a pot of boiling poisonous mushrooms and takes a whiff in the Season 12 episode “Wet” of Law and Order: SVU.

She becomes a little loopy and says strange things later in the interrogation room.

Kissing Peter Scanavino, Kelli Giddish of ‘Law and Order: SVU,’ Is Like Kissing Her ‘Brother,’ she says.

Just before passing out, she yells, “I’m not the one who stabbed the Captain with a pickle!”

“I think it’s stupid because that’s not how people speak…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.