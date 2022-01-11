Fans of ‘Law and Order: SVU’ recall Bob Saget’s ‘Absolutely Terrifying’ guest appearance.

Hundreds of guest stars, including Bob Saget, have appeared on Law and Order: SVU over the course of its 23 seasons.

Fans are revisiting his episode and praising his portrayal of a terrifying murderer in the wake of his tragic death.

In January 2022,

Saget was discovered dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida on September 9, 2021.

The comedian had performed in Ponte Vedra Beach the night before as part of his I Don’t Do Negative tour.

In his final tweet on January 8, Saget wrote, "Loved tonight's show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville."

"The audience was appreciative."

"Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening."

"I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight."

"I'm happily addicted again to this shit."

Tonight’s performance at @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville was fantastic.

The audience applauded.

Again, thanks to @RealTimWilkins for the invitation.

I had no idea I had worked for two hours tonight.

I’m happily addicted to this nonsense once more.

Please see https:t.conqJyTiiezU for my 2022 dates. pic.twitter.comEgFuXxLd3

Saget leaves behind three adult daughters, Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29, as well as his wife, Kelly Rizzo.

His cause of death is unknown.

Saget is best known for his role as Danny Tanner on the 1990s sitcom Full House, where he played a cookie-cutter TV dad.

When he appeared on Law andamp; Order: SVU in 2006, he demonstrated that he could do more than just comedy.

Saget plays Glenn, a jealous husband who tracks down his wife and discovers she’s cheating on him, in his season 8 episode “Choreographed.”

Glen assassinates the wife of the man with whom his own wife was having an affair.

He then accuses him of murdering the man.

Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) find out about Glenn’s scheme while conducting their investigation.

He confesses and is taken into custody.

Glenn is temporarily released to donate his liver to his wife after inadvertently making her sick.

Saget revealed in a 2017 interview with That’s Messed Up, An SVU Podcast that he was a longtime fan of the show and knew star Mariska Hargitay.

He remembered the two going to a concert together and her husband wearing their baby in a sling on set.

Saget also revealed that during filming, he went out to lunch with Christopher Meloni and was given Ice-T’s dressing room.

Saget also stated that he wished to perform…

