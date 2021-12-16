Fans of ‘Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ say Vah Rudania reminds them of the Demogorgon from ‘Stranger Things.’

Fans of the ‘Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ say Vah Rudania reminds them of the Demogorgon from ‘Stranger Things.’

Vah Rudania appears in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild as one of the four Divine Beasts, which Link summons to defeat Calamity Ganon.

The machine appears on Death Mountain after Link defeats Fireblight Ganon, its face opening to reveal a powerful laser.

Several Legend of Zelda fans on Reddit, however, compared Vah Rudania’s face opening to the Demogorgon from Stranger Things.

Despite the fact that the two powerful beings appear to have little in common, they do share a few traits.

Both rely on brute force to achieve their objectives, and much of their creation is shrouded in secrecy.

Fans of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on Reddit, on the other hand, noticed visual similarities between Vah Rudania and the Demogorgon for the first time.

Following their ascent of Death Mountain, Link and Yunobo are confronted by the monstrous Vah Rudania, who is under the control of Calamity Ganon.

Link fights Fireblight Ganon and frees Daruk’s trapped spirit by diving into the volcano.

Daruk reclaims control of Vah Rudania and uses it to attack the corrupt Hyrule Castle, causing the machine’s face to split open.

“I can’t be the only one who thought Vah Rudania’s open face looked like a Demogorgon face,” the poster wrote.

Other Stranger Things fans chimed in with their thoughts, saying they had the same thought.

While it seems unlikely that Nintendo would be inspired by Stranger Things and the Demogorgon, the BOTW weapon has a real-life counterpart.

Salamanders were once thought to be fireproof, according to legend.

Vah Rudania was based on this animal, which was ideal.

It snakes its way around Death Mountain, a volcano to the north of Hyrule Castle.

A salamander’s face, of course, does not split into six sections.

When the Demogorgon makes a terrifying sound, its head splits into five sections.

Fans have drawn parallels between Vah Rudania in Breath of the Wild and other Nintendo Switch games.

Fans have pointed out similar creatures in Metroid: Dread, in addition to Vah Rudanian in Breath of the Wild.

Drogya and Experiment No. 1 are two such bosses.

Samus will fight Z-57, who has the same ‘face-splitting’ design as Z-57 in Stranger Things.

The robotic Red Chozo Soldier, on the other hand, drew the most attention due to its Demogorgon-like appearance.

It not only walks upright like the Stranger Things monster, but its face is split open by a dangerous spear.

Regardless of whether Link is on the receiving end…

