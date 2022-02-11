Fans of Louis Tomlinson of One Direction are afraid of ‘Astroworld Part 2’ because the concert crowd ‘pushed too hard and caused injuries.’

Fans of Louis Tomlinson of One Direction are afraid of ‘Astroworld Part 2’ because the concert audience ‘pushed too hard and caused injuries.’

ATTENDANTS AT Louis Tomlinson’s Washington, DC concert on Thursday tweeted harrowing messages, warning of a potential ‘Astroworld 2.0’ in the midst of pushing and shoving.

The remarks alluded to Travis Scott’s festival, during which several fans were killed by a crowd surge.

Several fellow fans were allegedly removed from the crowd due to medical issues, according to a Twitter user who claimed to have been present at the show.

“4 PEOPLE HAVE HAD TO BE DRAGGED OUT AND WE’VE BEEN IN HERE FOR 30 MINUTES,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

"(hashtag)LTWTDC"

“I feel like I’m in Astroworld Part 2 in DC Louis Tomlinson come save us,” another fan tweeted.

“STOP PUSHING,” others pleaded with fellow fans, adding, “people are literally dropping. this is insane.”

“Someone threw up, there is a circle of emts in the pit, people are being dragged out,” another tweet allegedly from inside the venue read.

"WHAT DO YOU MISS ABOUT NOT PUSHING (hashtag)LTWTDC?"

The Sun attempted to verify fan accounts with local cops, but did not receive a response right away.