Fans of Lush are ecstatic that the Snow Fairy scented candle has finally been released.

Snow Fairy scented candle is FINALLY available, causing a frenzy among Lush fans.

For Lush fans, Christmas means the return of the iconic Snow Fairy scent.

This year, shoppers will be in for a treat because Snow Fairy scented candles will be available for the first time during the holiday season.

Lush’s Snow Fairy pink shower gels and bath bombs are a hit with loyal customers in the run-up to Christmas, and the candle will be the latest addition to the scent.

Lush’s product inventor, Gary Shears, teased the release of the Snow Fairy candles with an Instagram post this week, causing a frenzy among fans.

“A Christmas (hashtag)Snowfairy treat,” he captioned a photo of pink candles being made.

“I’ll only be here for the end of November and the beginning of December.”

Although the candles are not yet listed on the Lush website, Gary claims they will cost £12.

They will be available “in all UK stores and online in the UK, Germany, France, and a few other European markets,” according to him, and will burn for 12 hours.

“Finer details are being kept under wraps,” the inventor continued, “but multiple stores have confirmed via social media that Snow Fairy candles are definitely going ahead.”

Snow Fairy debuted in 2013 and quickly gained a following thanks to its sweet vanilla and cotton candy notes.

Snow Fairy body spray and body conditioner are also available at Lush.

They posted on Instagram in September to celebrate the return of the Snow Fairy scent products, saying, “The Snow Fairy is here, to sprinkle kindness, courage, and confidence.”

“A sweet scent inspires a journey through a snow-covered forest to the Snow Fairy’s enchanted world.”

Lush has been reached out to for comment.

We previously discussed how a Lush laundry hack went viral because it promises the best-smelling clothes.

Lush previously released its Christmas Snow Fairy line, which included a fiver bubblegum bath bomb.

The top calendars this year include Jo Malone, Cult Beauty, and The Body Shop. Here are 47 Best Beauty Advent Calendars 2021.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]