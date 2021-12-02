Fans of Michael Jackson mistook this song for a song about Karen Carpenter.

Karen Carpenter, a member of The Carpenters, had ties to a number of Michael Jackson songs.

She turned down two of Jackson’s biggest hits from his album Off the Wall, for example.

A song from the album was also rumored to be about her.

The song’s writer stated in an interview that the song was about someone else.

Karen Carpenter liked working with Jackson’s future songwriter Rod Temperton, according to the book Little Girl Blue: The Life of Karen Carpenter.

Carpenter was a big fan of the harmonies she and Temperton came up with.

Temperton presented Carpenter with two songs that Jackson later recorded: “Off the Wall” and “Rock with You,” both of which were rough demos when Temperton first presented them to Carpenter.

Both were turned down by Carpenter because they were too edgy for her tastes.

Temperton eventually sold the songs to Jackson, who turned them into hits.

“Off the Wall” reached No. 1 on the charts.

The song reached No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it remained for 17 weeks.

“Rock with You” was even more popular, reaching the top of the Billboard Hot 100 and remaining there for 24 weeks.

Michael Jackson: One of Madonna’s Songs Was Originally Written for His ‘Bad’ Album

Carpenters’ link to Off the Wall didn’t end there.

It was rumored that one of the other Off the Wall songs was about her.

Carpenter dated the song’s writer, Tom Bähler, for a brief period in 1978, and the song in question was the somber ballad “She’s Out of My Life.”

The song’s main subject was named by Bähler.

“Some people believe I wrote that because of my and Karen’s breakup,” Bähler said.

“In fact, by the time Karen and I became romantically involved, I had already written that song.”

Rhonda Rivera, who later married my friend John Davidson, was the inspiration for that song.

Rhonda and I had been dating for two years when we broke up, and it was after that that I began dating Karen.”

One of Michael Jackson’s Thriller songs was co-written by another pop star.

Regardless of who the song was about, “She’s Out of My Life” became a huge hit.

The song peaked at No. 1 in the charts.

The song reached No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it stayed for 16 weeks.

Off the Wall, the album that preceded it, was also a hit.

The album reached No. 1 on the charts.

The song reached number three on the Billboard 200 chart, where it stayed for 193 weeks.

“She’s on her way out…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/6DQJPL9Yuq0?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen] <p>[wpcc-script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"> wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]