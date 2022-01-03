Fans of Moon Se-Hoon’s ‘Single’s Inferno’ believe he messed up his Paradise selection.

Fans of ‘Single’s Inferno’ believe Moon Se-Hoon messed up his Paradise selection.

The cast of Single’s Inferno is on an island trying to find love.

On the Netflix show, however, not everyone is on the same page.

Fans believe Moon Se-Hoon chose the wrong person for paradise.

[Spoiler alert: The first six episodes of Single’s Inferno contain spoilers!]

Moon stated in the first episode that he was “unpopular” because people assume he is.

Women find his attention to chores appealing, he claims.

“I’m a person who never gives up.”

He said, “When I find someone I like, I have to date her.”

“I am the type of person who does things like that.”

Shin Ji-Yeon instantly drew Moon’s attention.

He complimented her skin tone and described her as “pure,” and she agreed that he made a good first impression.

He went on to win time with Shin and Song Ji-a later on.

When it came time to choose a partner for paradise, she chose Choi Si-Hun.

Even so, Moon was undeterred.

Despite her lack of interest, he has been focused on Shin.

Moon won the chance to choose anyone to go to paradise in the sixth episode.

He went with Shin.

Moon’s focus on Shin isn’t viewed as romantic by fans.

On Reddit, they expressed their dissatisfaction with his decision.

“How is this man going to talk about ‘this may be my first and last chance to go to paradise,’ and then choose the one girl who isn’t interested in him?” one fan wondered.

“He told So-yeon that he hates making people feel uncomfortable, but he still pursues Ji-yeon,” another person said.

“Se-Hoon made a mistake.

This was his chance to prove that he was capable of moving on.

“He’s already messed up his chances with the other two girls,” a third person wrote.

“He has two women who are interested in him, and he chooses a third who has made it clear that she is not.

It’s humiliating.

“I’m curious about his luck with women in the real world,” a fourth commenter wrote.

Moon may not be Shin’s cup of tea, but other women have expressed an interest in her…

