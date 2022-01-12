Mrs Hinch fans have shared an incredible way to get rid of damp odors on towels for only 29p.

Mrs. Hinch fans have shared an amazing way to get rid of damp odors on towels for only 29p!

Nothing is more inconvenient than doing a load of laundry only to discover that your towels are damp.

Cleaning enthusiasts, on the other hand, have come up with a brilliant way to get rid of that musty odor for just 29p.

On Facebook’s Mrs Hinch Cleaning Tips group, a woman inquired about what other people do to avoid the smell on their towels.

“How do you remove damp odors from bath towels?” she wondered.

“I wash them with a lot of fabric conditioner, but the smell persists.”

I’m thinking of getting rid of them unless anyone has any suggestions on how to save them.”

Mrs Hinch’s fans, known as Hinchers, were quick to respond, with many of them offering the same advice.

“Wash your clothes in white vinegar instead of fabric softener,” one person suggested.

“Agreed, don’t use fabric conditioner, use white vinegar,” one commenter said. “I also put one small capful of Zoflora in the wash, smells amazing.”

“White vinegar all the way,” added a third person, “completely removes the bad odor you can smell.”

“Wonderful product with a simple trick.”

Given that a bottle of white vinegar costs as little as 29p in supermarkets, the hack is also inexpensive and simple.

If your towels have mildew on them, which is common in humid environments like bathrooms, vinegar contains acetic acid, which can help you remove the odor.

After using a radiator or heated towel rail, dry towels to avoid a musty odor.

