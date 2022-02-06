Fans of Mrs Hinch share a simple and cost-free way to clean radiators.

Mrs Hinch fans share a simple and cost-free way to clean radiators.

In our homes, we all use dusters and cleaning products to keep surfaces clean.

But what about dust that collects inside appliances like radiators?

One Mrs Hinch Cleaning Tips and Tricks fan asked for help cleaning her radiator on Facebook’s Mrs Hinch Cleaning Tips and Tricks group.

“How do I clean the dust from inside my radiator?” she asked.

“Thanks for the vacuuming and dusting, but it’s not working.”

Mrs. Hinch, aka cleaning guru Sophie Hinchcliffe, quickly received a flurry of responses.

Using a hairdryer was the most popular suggestion.

“Hairdryer on full blast inside,” one person wrote, while another added, “Blast inside with a hairdryer.”

Someone else offered the same advice, but cautioned the poster to place something beneath the radiator to catch the dust.

“Blow it out with a hair dryer, making sure to put newspaper down underneath because you’ll be amazed at what comes out,” they suggested.

“I just used a hair dryer on mine,” another person said.

“It was amazing, and the dust that came out was disgusting – there was so much of it.”

“Give it a shot; you’ll be surprised.”

Someone else added, “I just did mine with a hairdryer – no cobwebs around the house now.”

Other suggestions included dusting the radiator with a long-handled duster.

