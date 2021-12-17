Fans of ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 6 may have to wait longer than expected for its premiere.

Season 6 of ‘My Hero Academia’ may take longer to arrive than expected.

My Hero Academia is about to embark on one of its darkest and most action-packed arcs yet, so it’s no surprise that fans are excited for season 6.

Unfortunately, recent reports indicate that the next chapter of Deku’s story may take longer than usual to arrive.

In fact, the Paranormal Liberation War Arc of My Hero Academia could arrive months later than most fans anticipated.

Season 6 of My Hero Academia premieres in the fall of 2022.

My Hero Academia has traditionally released new episodes during the Spring anime season, but season 6 may be delayed until the Fall.

On December, Shonen Jump News – Unofficial reported that this was the case.

16, just a few days before the start of Japan’s Jump Festa 2022.

That’s a significant change of pace for the popular anime, which has only previously gotten a Fall release date.

Of course, given the magnitude of what the anime must adapt for Season 6, this isn’t entirely surprising.

There is a lot of action in the upcoming Paranormal Liberation War Arc.

As ComicBook.com points out, this may affect Studio Bones’ ability to animate it quickly.

And the vast majority of fans will agree that the wait was well worth it to see this film accurately adapted.

So, what is the story of My Hero Academia Season 6?

Season 6 of My Hero Academia will finally see the Pro Heroes and students of UA High square off against the League of Villains.

After their encounter with the Paranormal Liberation Front in season 5, Shigaraki and his henchmen have amassed a large number of reinforcements.

Given All Might’s retirement, this could pose a problem for the heroes.

Deku is still working on his Quirks, and he won’t be able to match Shigaraki.

The villain’s recent evolution will undoubtedly be a significant stumbling block.

The conflict between heroes and villains is likely to consume the majority of the upcoming season.

Of course, because My Hero Academia usually covers two manga arcs per season, it’s possible that the fight will continue beyond that.

Fans may learn more about the new episodes at Jump Festa 2022, though it’s difficult to say exactly what they can expect.

