Fans of One Tree Hill, Nathan and Haley’s son just turned 21 in real life and appears to be all grown up.

Nathan and Haley’s son turned 21 in real life and appears to be all grown up, One Tree Hill fans.

Former child actor Jackson Brundage is now 21 years old and living his best life away from the spotlight, best known for playing the adorable Jamie Lucas Scott on One Tree Hill.

You’re making all of us feel old, Jamie Lucas Scott!

On January 21, Jackson Brundage, the young actor who wowed audiences on the teen drama One Tree Hill, turned 21.

Fans are bursting with nostalgia as the number 21 approaches!

“21 today! Any alcohol recommendations?” he wrote on his Instagram Story, alongside a photo of himself holding up a peace sign.

After the show’s timeline flashed forward four years at the start of its fifth season, Jackson played the son of Nathan Scott (James Lafferty) and Hailey James Scott (Bethany Joy Lenz).

His short stature, quick wit, forgiving heart, and love for his pet rabbit Chester made him a popular character.

Like his father, he aspired to be a basketball player.

Jackson joined the cast in 2008 and remained until the show ended in 2012.

Following OTH, he appeared in the Nick at Nite sitcom See Dad Run, starring Scott Baio, and did voiceover work for a number of Nickelodeon shows, including the original Foo in Harvey Beaks and Pablo in Einstein Pals.

Jackson quit acting in 2015 and has remained mostly out of the spotlight since then.

According to his Instagram, he appears to be leading a normal life.

He occasionally shares photos of himself hiking and snowboarding, as well as his black lab Cash and hanging out with friends.

The former actor’s most recent post consisted of a series of selfies with the caption “Love you” and a black heart emoji.

He’s also shared a few photos with his former OTH co-stars, including his on-screen father, Chad Michael Murray, Hilarie Burton, Stephen Colletti, Antwon Tanner, Lee Norris, Barbara Woods, and Michael May, over the years.

Chad revealed in a December interview with E! News that the tight-knit cast still keeps in touch via group text and that he sees “everybody at least once or twice a year.”

“I think I get about 64 messages on the group chain from everyone, just going back and forth, back and forth, back and forth, back and forth, back and forth, back and forth, back and forth, back and forth, back and forth, back and forth, back and forth, back and

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

One Tree Hill Fans: Nathan and Haley’s Son Just Turned 21 IRL and Looks All Grown Up