Fans of ‘Outlander,’ take heart: Sam Heughan understands that he isn’t as tall as Jamie Fraser.

Sam Heughan Is Aware That He Isn’t As Tall As Jamie Fraser, ‘Outlander’ Fans Can Relax.

In her first novel, Outlander author Diana Gabaldon described Jamie Fraser in great detail.

With wild red hair, piercing blue eyes, and fair skin, he is a proud and brave Highlander, who is strikingly handsome and unusually tall.

When they cast then-unknown actor Sam Heughan in the role, it’s safe to say that the producers hit the jackpot.

However, five seasons into the Starz series, the Scottish actor is still acutely aware that he is not the same height as his character.

Gabaldon got the idea for Jamie from her husband, Doug Watkins, when she was writing her first Outlander novel in the late 1980s.

She described the proud Scotsman as not only attractive, but also honorable and kind.

“Well, I have been married to a tall redhead with a sense of humor for almost 45 years,” Gabaldon said at a Random House event in 2015.

Heughan was an unknown six-foot-two blonde actor who, according to Gabaldon, didn’t give off the Jamie vibes when he auditioned for the role of Jamie Fraser in 2013.

According to the author of Outlander, when she first saw Heughan, he didn’t look or sound anything like Jamie Fraser, as she had described him in her books.

And the author had her reservations.

“Well, you know how he is; he’s a complete chameleon.”

He alters his appearance for each character in each show.

“Well, he doesn’t look like Jamie Fraser except for a little bit around the edges,” Gabaldon said on Outcasts, the unofficial Outlander podcast.

“On the other hand, he looks so different, so maybe he’ll be fine, and he was.”

However, that was my initial reaction.

“Are you sure?” I exclaimed.

Gabaldon recalls Heughan’s first audition, saying he “didn’t look anything like his pictures, he looked fine,” and that “five seconds later he was gone, and it was Jamie Fraser there.”

“I couldn’t believe what I saw.”

Heughan is the tallest actor on the set of Outlander, standing at six feet three inches.

He is aware, however, that he is not as tall as Jamie Fraser, who stands at six feet four inches.

He claims that the reaction of fans to his appearances away from the set is always unexpected…

