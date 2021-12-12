Fans of Popeyes are still outraged that their favorite dish has been removed from the menu.

What kind of world do we live in if a restaurant like Popeyes can remove a popular item from its menu and no one notices? A world gripped by a pandemic that has diverted our attention away from fast food’s needs.

Unfortunately, this means Popeyes was able to get their cajun rice out of the way earlier this year.

After the decision, many fans of the chain restaurant were ready to write it off, chicken sandwich or no chicken sandwich.

According to Thrillist, the decision had nothing to do with the pandemic.

Cajun rice and green beans ended up being the two items on the menu that could be cut.

“At Popeyes, we are constantly listening to our guests’ feedback and looking for ways to improve our menu.”

So, after much thought, our Cajun Rice and Green Beans have been removed from the permanent menu.

However, we still have a lot of delicious sides,” the company said in a statement.

While restaurants around the world remove menu items on a daily basis, this is an unusual choice given its unique relationship with Popeyes.

For many, including the author, the closure comes at a time when Popeyes hasn’t been a stop in quite some time.

It’s like discovering an old friend has been ushered into a backroom while you’re on vacation, and you’re powerless to stop what’s happening while fully witnessing it.

“I’ve tried to make do for awhile now and it’s not working out!” “Removing one of the best side dishes ever!? Y’all need to bring back the Cajun rice!”

People have been through enough in the last two years.

“Let’s get 2022 off to a great start,” one fan wrote.

“Popeye’s really fumbled the bag getting rid of Cajun Rice!!” opined a second.

We used to be a nation.

A respectable nation.

I’m on my fifth day of tweeting @Popeyes to bring back cajun rice!!! pic.twitter.comQ2nh7mMq4P

“I’ll never forgive Popeyes for removing the Cajun rice,” a customer said.

