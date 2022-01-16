Fans of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ are mocking Zeke’s reaction to learning who his real parents are.

The second season of Power Book II: Ghost has been filled with big moments and plenty of unanswered questions for fans.

Tariq St. John is back in the Starz drama series, which premiered in November.

Patrick is attempting to keep police from discovering his and Cane Tejada’s role in the death of Jabari Reynolds.

However, there is a trail of evidence that is working against him.

Another threat is Mecca, a mysterious character with an odd obsession with the Tejada family.

He has a history with queenpin Monet Tejada and is the father of Zeke Cross, whom she has raised as her “nephew.” Zeke isn’t aware of the truth (yet), but fans have already speculated on how he will react.

We’ve compiled a list of the best Zeke Cross memes we’ve come across.

Tariq’s roommate and a top basketball player, Zeke, was introduced in the first season of Power Book II: Ghost as Tariq’s roommate and a top basketball player.

In conversation, he mentioned that he grew up in the south before moving to New York in high school to live with his Aunt Monet and cousins Cane, Dru, and Diana.

In Power Book II: Ghost Season 3, showrunner Courtney Kemp said on Instagram Live that she hoped to introduce the woman who raised Zeke.

But now that she’s moved on to Netflix, she’s not sure if that will happen.

In any case, it appears that the truth will eventually be revealed and everything will blow up in Monet’s face.

Since Zeke’s parents were revealed, viewers have been wondering what would happen if he found out.

One Reddit user posted a collage of photos of him with various expressions and asked viewers to guess which one he’ll have when he finds out the truth.

Zeke is depicted in a variety of emotional states, ranging from sadness to rage, confusion, and complete disorientation.

In response, one user chose a photo of Zeke looking perplexed and speculated that he’d “say something stupid like ‘you can’t be my momma because you’re my auntie!'” in the comments.

“Then he’ll go up to everyone and say, ‘Did you know my auntie is my mom,'” another fan joked.

Another fan joked that he’d dismiss Monet by saying, “‘I came here to talk…’

