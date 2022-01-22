Fans of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ believe Lorenzo is the same as Kanan.

Fans of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ believe Lorenzo is identical to Kanan.

The Tejada family has received a lot of attention in Season 2 of Power Book II: Ghost.

For more than a decade, Tejada matriarch Monet Tejada (Mary J Blige) and her three children, Cane (Woody McClain), Diana (LaToya Tonodeo), and Dru (Lovell Adams-Gray), have run their drug organization.

Things have changed dramatically since patriarch Lorenzo (Berto Colon) was freed.

Lorenzo, in fact, resembles another well-known Power Universe character, according to fans.

So much has changed since Lorenzo returned home from prison, from Monet being forced to relinquish control of the family business (at least on the surface), to Lorenzo keeping Dru close, and everything in between.

“I think if we want to call episode 5 a triple-hander [with]Cane, Monet, and Tariq — episode 6 has a lot of double-hander things because something terrible happens to Tariq and Monet is stuck with her husband being at home, which is a big shift,” Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp explained via Instagram Live.

“Remember, Lorenzo has a very specific way of doing things and enjoys telling people what to do, so… there’s going to be a lot of fun with what happens to the family while Lorenzo is out.”

That’s going to be huge.”

Lorenzo’s release has torn the Tejadas apart so far.

Fans think Monet and Ghost have a secret daughter in ‘Power Book II: Ghost.’

Fans are aligning Lorenzo with another infamous Power Universe character, Kanan Stark (Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson), now that he has been seen in action following his release from prison.

Despite the fact that Lorenzo appears to be more level-headed than Kanan, there are some parallels.

“After watching the new episode, I really think Lorenzo is going to be a force,” a Redditor explained to Express.

“Like Kanan, he just finished a ten-year sentence and has the street smarts as well as the prison viscousness.

He’s like Kanan in that he’s new and wants to get the product and money flowing right away; the only difference is that Lorenzo has a lot more help…

