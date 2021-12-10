Fans of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ believe the most recent episode foreshadowed a tragic event for one of the characters.

Power Book II:Ghost improves with each episode.

The story of Tariq St. is told in this show.

Patrick, Ghost’s son from Power, as he helps support his family in the footsteps of his father.

He joins forces with the Tejadas, one of New York’s most dangerous crime families, but this brings its own set of difficulties.

Fans of the show debated the most recent episode online, with many believing there was some foreshadowing for one of the characters.

What happened and what viewers think it means are outlined below.

In November, Power Book II: Ghost made its long-awaited return to Starz.

This season centers on the aftermath of Professor Jabari Reynolds’ murder, which occurred as a result of his attempt to blackmail Tariq for selling drugs on campus.

Tariq thought he had it under control, but after a series of events, the cover-up begins to unravel.

“Now his whole drug life has crashed into his campus life in a real way,” creator and showrunner Courtney Kemp said of the show to Entertainment Weekly, “and Tariq definitely feels like he’s walking around like a ticking time bomb.”

His relationships will become more complicated, and he’ll still have a love life while all of this is going on.”

Mary J Blige Discusses Monet’s and Mecca’s Relationship in ‘Power Book II Ghost’

Tariq has so much on his plate that it’s difficult for him to find time for anyone who isn’t helping him make money.

Lauren Baldwin, a classmate and one of Tariq’s (many) love interests, is among them.

Lauren vented about the situation to some friends in Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 4 as she grew increasingly frustrated and disappointed with him.

Brushaundria Carmichael, one of her classmates, encouraged her to relax by offering her drugs.

Lauren politely declined and walked away.

Brushaundria, on the other hand, put them up for her just in case she changed her mind.

A few viewers speculated that this was a foreshadowing of Lauren’s impending problems.

One theory is that she will experiment with the drugs and become addicted to them.

Lauren will become “a drug addict and when she finds out the truth about Riq, she’ll get hooked,” according to a Reddit user.

“Hmmm, it’s possible,” a response read, “since her classmates told her she needed to relax and left her with weed and pills.”

“Perhaps she’ll learn about Tariq and become stressed…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.