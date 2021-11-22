Fans of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are worried that the couple is breaking up after she dropped a social media ‘clue.’

After she dropped a social media ‘clue,’ fans of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas fear the couple will split.

When PRIYANKA Chopra removed husband Nick Jonas’ famous surname from her Instagram profile, it sent fans into a frenzy.

In December 2018, the couple married in not one, but two lavish ceremonies.

Fans are now in disbelief after the actress made a subtle move.

Priyanka Chopra has removed the last name Jonas as well as her maiden name from her Instagram profile.

Priyanka Chopra’s bio is now simply Priyanka Chopra.

She followed suit on Twitter.

Her first name is now bolded in the bio, and that’s all there is to it.

She hasn’t given an explanation for her decision, leaving fans to guess.

“NICK AND PRIYANKA??? WTF IS HAPPENING?” wrote one of the couple’s worried fans on Twitter.

“Nick and Priyanka are getting divorced?” wondered another.

The couple has remained silent on their relationship status thus far.

Rumors of a breakup surfaced several months after they spent Valentine’s Day apart, causing fans to become agitated.

The couple was unable to spend the romantic day together due to work commitments, as previously reported by The Sun.

Nick was in Los Angeles working on The Voice while Priyanka was in London filming a movie.

