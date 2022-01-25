Fans of Ree Drummond adore how “real” she is on “The Pioneer Woman,” and they’ve shared some of their favorite hilarious moments with us.

Fans of Ree Drummond adore how’real’ she is on ‘The Pioneer Woman,’ and they’ve shared their favorite hilarious moments with us.

During the pandemic, Ree Drummond’s cooking show, The Pioneer Woman, changed gears, with her family filming instead of her professional crew.

Given the constraints, her shows took on a more casual tone, but fans have enjoyed seeing Drummond’s personality shine through.

In the month of January,

Drummond, 22, shared a clip from her show on Instagram, explaining that she now understands why people criticize her show for being unprofessional.

“While the majority of the feedback I receive on our self-produced cooking show is positive,” she wrote in the caption, “I do hear from the occasional viewer who takes issue with the lack of professionalism and decorum displayed in the kitchen.”

“I used to read those messages and scratch my head, not really understanding what they meant… but then I watch a clip like this and completely get it,” Drummond continued.

The video showed Paige and Mauricio, her daughter and son-in-law, jousting for the first bite of Drummond’s Tex-Mex chicken pot pie.

For the most part, Drummond’s fans adore these “real” moments from the Food Network host.

“It’s because of this that the show is so engaging.

In the comments, one person wrote, “And lovable.”

“I love the laid-back vibe much better than the ‘professional’ version!” wrote another fan. “Love seeing the kids! You do you!!!”

On the show, some viewers recalled their favorite real-life moments.

“Those were some of my favorite moments.”

One fan commented, “Like when you caught the spoon on fire, that would have been edited with the professional crew.”

“It’s refreshing to see professionals make mistakes as well.”

“Or when the rat ran across the floor,” one fan added.

That would have been cut out… or the dish would have been started over!”

Another person mentioned Drummond’s “burnt s’mores” while demonstrating a recipe.

One of her fans said, “The show is a depiction of how real life is in every mom’s kitchen.”

Some fans have been missing The Pioneer Woman’s glimpses into ranch life, but Drummond promises that this will be restored…

