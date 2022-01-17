Fans of Ree Drummond are concerned that if children stop filming, the show will lose its “family vibe.”

Fans of Ree Drummond are concerned that if children stop filming, “The Pioneer Woman” will lose its “family vibe.”

Food Network viewers adore Ree Drummond, the star of the show The Pioneer Woman.

The celebrity chef has been hosting her show from Oklahoma, and fans have been delighted to watch her progress over time.

Drummond emphasizes her family, and it was her children who took over the filming crew duties during the pandemic to keep the show going.

However, this is about to change, and some fans are concerned that it will kill the show’s current “family vibe.”

Drummond teased what was coming up when production resumed in a new Instagram post about the future of her show.

The television personality stated that they were “going to start shooting more of the ranch activities again,” which sparked outrage among fans.

“And later this summer, for the first time in over two years, my original crew from the UK will be returning,” Drummond revealed.

That means The Pioneer Woman will resume filming with her professional crew, and some fans would like to see her children continue to film the show for her mother.

The viewers expressed their feelings about the upcoming change in the comments section.

“I’ve been enjoying the kids filming shows.”

“I’m hoping the relaxed vibes continue when the UK crew returns,” a fan said.

“I’ve enjoyed watching the shows that the kids have been filming.

“It’s so much fun!!!” said a fan.

“Aww, I’m going to miss the kids filming!! That was so much fun.”

I felt genuine and at ease.

I was completely enamored with the family atmosphere.

At the very least, include family filming in the schedule.

Don’t get rid of it all at once! I see I’m not the only one who feels this way!” one Instagram user advised.

Another fan commented, “I love the show the best when you and your kids are filming!!!”

“The kids are filming beautifully.

I’d stick with them if I were you.

Another fan wrote, “I love your interaction with them throughout the show.”

“I think I like your show more now that the kids are doing the recording! It’s just better!” another Instagram user commented.

Ree Drummond – Pioneer Woman (@thepioneerwoman) shared a post.

Ree Drummond, the star of “The Pioneer Woman,” is getting her own show…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.