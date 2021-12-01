Fans of Ree Drummond’s ‘The Pioneer Woman’ express their disappointment with the film’s debut, which is only available on discovery(plus).

Candy Coated Christmas was Ree Drummond’s first acting role.

For the film, which is available on the discovery(plus) streaming service, the star of The Pioneer Woman immersed herself in a fictional character.

Although the majority of her followers have given her positive feedback, many more have expressed disappointment that it isn’t more widely available.

Drummond’s fans have been vocal about their disappointment with Candy Coated Christmas, the film in which she made her acting debut.

The film is only available through the discovery(plus) streaming service, which costs money.

Many fans have expressed their disappointment that they will be unable to see their idol in this new adventure on social media.

Some fans responded to an Instagram post dedicated to the film on Drummond’s page.

“It’s too bad the upper management decided to only make it available on a (dollar)reaming website.”

It will be missed by me.

Next year(s), I’ll watch the reruns.

There are plenty of other free Christmas movies to watch this year,” a fan wrote.

“I helped make her famous, but now I can’t afford to watch her,” a fan added.

“As much as I want to see this movie,” one Instagram user said, “I’m not going to pay any more for the channel.”

Another fan stated, “I wish we didn’t have to pay to see it.”

“It’s a pity that those of us who don’t have discovery plus won’t get to see it.”

Another commenter added, “I’m sure you did fantastic!”

“Do not purchase discovery(plus).”

“It’s too bad that we loyal fans won’t be able to watch unless we pay more(dollar)(dollar)(dollar),” said another Instagram user.

Ree Drummond and her husband Ladd are described as “marriage goals” by fans of “The Pioneer Woman.”

