Fans of ‘RHOSLC’ want Jennie Nguyen fired after her controversial posts were made public.

Following the release of several controversial posts on her Facebook page, many fans of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City newcomer Jennie Nguyen have begun to turn on her.

Some have called for her to be fired.

A fan of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City newcomer Jennie Nguyen uploaded several controversial posts from as recently as 2020 in 2022.

Several memes praised then-President Donald Trump and the Republican Party while mocking the Democratic Party.

One in particular suggested that Vice President Kamala Harris got her job by sleeping with “the right powerfully connected men.”

After her Facebook posts from 2020 were made public, Jennie from (hashtag)RHOSLC has received a lot of backlash. pic.twitter.comNnysIqRw9l

After Mary Cosby’s racial remarks, ‘RHOSLC’ star Jennie Nguyen lashes out.

Nguyen also expressed anti-vaccination sentiments, comparing getting the COVID-19 vaccine to drinking “Kool-Aid.” Many of her posts focused on the Black Lives Matter movement and the murder of George Floyd.

She also shared videos of Asian business owners slapping Black rioters, memes calling the members “thugs,” and posts proclaiming that blue and white lives matter.

Furthermore, the newest Housewife shared several images on social media that spread false information about Floyd and claimed that police officers are not the issue.

Many fans demanded that the newest houseguest be fired after the release of her social media activity.

Her anti-Black Lives Matter and pro-Trump posts made me sick to my stomach.

One Twitter user demanded, “Please don’t bring her back next season.”

Another pointed out that season 3 filming is about to begin, leading them to believe that executive producer Andy Cohen is too late to pull her.

Jennie appears to have learned the hard way (hashtag)RHOSLCpic.twitter.comEmxY5FkXhm

“She’ll probably come back,” they said, “but only as a guest and fade her out.”

Another person questioned how she got on the show if Bravo “vets” them first, and why they would want a talent representing them who has expressed such sentiments.

Others want her to “address” the controversial posts, claiming that her beliefs were reflected in her treatment of Black castmate Mary Cosby.

Moreover, some Housewife fans have started to compare her to Orange…

