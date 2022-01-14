Fans of Ricky Gervais’ After Life are united in their dissatisfaction with the third and final season, which is now available on Netflix.

As Ricky Gervais’ third and final season of After Life arrives on Netflix, fans have one complaint in common.

The much-anticipated third season of Ricky Gervais’ After Life has finally arrived on Netflix, and fans are heartbroken that it is the series’ final installment.

With his emotional turn as Tony Johnson, a man struggling to rebuild his life after his wife’s death from cancer, comedian Gervais has wowed viewers.

The bittersweet Netflix comedy portrays Tony as a grieving man enraged with the world, set in the fictional town of Tambury (parts of which some Londoners might recognize as Hampstead).

The journalist decides to spend his time making those around him as miserable as he is (as played by Ashley Jensen, Diane Morgan, and Penelope Wilton).

Tony’s friends and coworkers, on the other hand, choose to ignore his cruelty, understanding that it stems from a place of grief, and work to help him become a better person.

This starts to change the fella’s perspective on life, but will he be able to forgive the world in the face of more tragedy?

After Life has captivated audiences around the world, particularly at a time when many people have lost loved ones.

Some fans are heartbroken that this six-episode season is the final one, and they’ve taken to Twitter to express their grief.

“Can’t wait to watch everything in one day and then be disappointed,” one user wrote.

“I can’t watch any more After Lives.”

“I’m excited,” chirped a second.

Tony, have a wonderful day after life.

Ricky Gervais, thank you so much!

I can’t believe it’s finally here, and I’m afraid to watch it because the sooner I start, the sooner I’ll finish.”

“I don’t want this show to end!” said a third.

During filming, Covid threw a spanner in the works, with crew members testing positive left, right, and center, Gervais told Deadline.

But, fortunately, they succeeded, and After Life season 3 is now available on Netflix.