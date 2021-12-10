Fans of “Scary Movie 3” can’t get enough of one hilariously iconic line directed at Simon Rex: “It’s Just a Really Dumb, Funny Line.”

Scary Movie 3 is a highly quotable film that is still shown on television on a regular basis.

The humor isn’t particularly clever, but it’s a cult film with a devoted following.

The comedic performances of Anna Faris, Simon Rex, and Regina Hall make Scary Movie 3 particularly effective.

Scary Movie 3 has his most quotable line, according to Rex, and fans won’t stop saying it to him in public.

The Scary Movie films are satirical films that have grossed nearly (dollar)900 million worldwide.

The Scary Movie franchise was roundly panned by critics, despite the fact that box office receipts demonstrated that audiences were willing to pay to see them.

However, Scary Movie 5 flopped at the box office in 2013, putting an end to the parody franchise.

Scary Movie 3 is a parody of The Ring, Signs, The Matrix Reloaded, and 8 Mile, released in 2003.

There are, however, jokes about other popular movies from the time.

Rex first appears in Scary Movie 3 as George Logan, a wannabe rapper.

In Scary Movie 4, he reappears as himself, and in Scary Movie 5, he reappears as himself.

Rex was interviewed by Deadline for Red Rocket, but the subject of Scary Movie 3 came up as well.

The outlet inquired about his most quotable role.

For obvious reasons, he answered George Logan in Scary Movie 3.

To this day, audiences discuss and quote the film.

“To this day, people come up to me and quote one line from Scary Movie 3,” Rex said.

“They say, ‘You just hate me because I’m Black.’ That’s a line I use with Charlie Sheen because I’m trying to be Eminem, a rapper.”

And it’s just a really stupid, funny line that, almost 20 years later, still stands out.

“That movie was my childhood,” people say.

Scary Movie 3 is one of the series’ most frequently broadcast episodes on cable.

Even though the humor pokes fun at older films, it continues to draw a large audience, indicating that audiences are still enjoying the parody film.

Rex stunned the world when he and filmmaker Sean Baker attended the Cannes Film Festival to premiere their new film Red…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.