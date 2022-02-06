Fans of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ can thank the Kardashians for the show’s success.

Schitt’s Creek may have ended its run in early 2020, but the show continues to be a hit with fans of all ages while also attracting new viewers.

While ostensibly a comedy, the show included everything from serious drama to heartfelt emotions between family members, which is likely why it received such widespread praise.

Dan Levy, who also played David Rose in the show, created Schitt’s Creek.

Levy revealed his unlikely inspiration for Schitt’s Creek in a 2015 interview, an inspiration that will likely surprise many of the show’s diehard fans.

Eugene and Dan Levy created the show Schitt’s Creek, which aired from 2015 to 2020.

The series follows the wealthy Rose family, who loses everything and is forced to move to the small town of Schitt’s Creek.

Although the Rose family, which consists of Johnny, Moira, David, and Alexis Rose, faces challenges in their new surroundings, they eventually find love and acceptance in the community – and manage to grow closer to one another at the same time.

Although Schitt’s Creek is hilarious, many fans admire the show for depicting the dynamics of a dysfunctional but loving family.

The Rose family was based on another well-known TV dynasty, according to the show’s creator.

In a 2015 interview with Out, Dan Levy admitted that the Kardashians influenced him when creating the Rose family.

“It really just started with me being in Los Angeles, knowing that I wanted to write,” Levy told Insider.

At the time, I was watching reality television and was thinking about what would happen if one of these wealthy families lost everything.”

“Would the Kardashians still be the Kardashians if they didn’t have their money?” Levy wondered, prompting him to write the treatment for what would become Schitt’s Creek, and the rest is history.

The show premiered on television in 2015, but it wasn’t until 2017 that it began streaming on Netflix that it truly became a pop-culture staple.

It’s a classic.

