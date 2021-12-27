Fans of Scott Disick are’sad’ that he was left out of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s holiday celebrations.

Fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians have been wondering about Scott’s mental health while the ex-couple has been feuding.

Mason, 12, Reign, seven, and Penelope, nine, are Scott’s children, who he shares with Kourtney, 42.

Kourtney has since moved on with her life and is now engaged to Travis, a 46-year-old rocker.

Kourtney and Travis recently took the kids to Disneyland for a fun-filled family vacation.

The group went on roller coaster and carousel rides while eating churros with candy cane sprinkles to satisfy their sweet tooth.

Scott was not even invited to Kourtney’s lavish Christmas Eve party at her Hidden Hills mansion.

Redditors speculated in the comments section that the KUWTK star was hurt by his children’s holiday snubbing.

“I like Scott,” wrote one of his fans.

He has a great sense of humor.

He also has a small family.

“I expected him to show up.”

“Kourtney wasn’t at his Hanukkah celebration with the kids,” another fan wrote.

“Has Scott been gone for the entire Christmas season?” a third fan wondered.

“Why is he expected to be at all of her family’s events?” a fourth person wondered.

Kris Jenner, the mother of the Kardashian family, has given each of her children a custom-made and personalized gingerbread house every holiday season.

“Thank you, mommy,” Kourtney wrote after receiving hers, and she tagged Kris in the post.

The roof of the gingerbread house had a circular sign that said “Merry Christmas” in the snap.

The names of family members and their children were written beneath the sign.

Scott was noticeably absent from the gingerbread house, which some fans interpreted as a subtle dig at his ex.

Scott posted a sweet photo of himself, his two sons, and his daughter to his Instagram story at the beginning of December.

Penelope and her father were both holding a candle in their hands.

The Hanukkah menorah was being lit at his house by the group.

“Family First,” Scott captioned the photo.

Scott was recently seen on the beach in St. Thomas with a brunette in a bikini.

Kourtney’s ex showed his mystery lady something on his phone while they were walking through the sand.

His female companion wore a neon green skimpy bikini and wore sunglasses.

