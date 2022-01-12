Fans of “Scott Pilgrim” want Lisa Miller to star in the Netflix animated series.

Fans finally got confirmation of a Scott Pilgrim animated show on Netflix after years of rumors.

UCP, the division of Universal Studio Group responsible for The Umbrella Academy, is developing an animated series based on the Bryan Lee O’Malley comic books.

Fans naturally made wish lists for scenes and characters that were cut from Edgar Wright’s Scott Pilgrim vs. the World film.

Lisa Miller is also wanted in the Scott Pilgrim anime by a lot of fans.

Several characters from Michael Cera and Wright’s Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, including the aloof Ramona Flowers and Scott’s bandmates Kim Pine and Stephen Stills, did not make the final cut.

Lisa Miller, a fan favorite in Scott Pilgrim, received a brief mention in the film by Julie Powers but was otherwise absent.

She made her first appearance in the second Scott Pilgrim vs. the World book.

Scott and Kim Pine, with whom she attended high school, formed the band Sonic andamp; Knuckles.

When she reappeared in book 4, Scott Pilgrim Gets It Together, she made an even bigger impression.

Scott Pilgrim’s best girl, Lisa Miller, is yet another reason why the books are 100 times better than the film. pic.twitter.comlAbP0Rmpjp

She admits that she has always drawn Scott’s attention, but neither of them has made a move.

She could not have appeared at a worse time, with Scott fighting the League of Evil Exes for Ramona.

Lisa Miller leaves for California at the end of the book to pursue her acting career. Scott Pilgrim resists temptation.

While she has never been seen in a live-action film, she has appeared in two animated films.

Fans immediately began speculating about what the Scott Pilgrim anime might include after the news was first reported by the Hollywood Reporter.

While Scott Pilgrim vs. the World ended its run on Netflix in September 2021, this new series may bring it back.

“Pilgrim’s artist-creator Bryan Lee O’Malley is writing and executive producing with BenDavid Grabinski, the showrunner behind Nickelodeon’s revival of Are You Afraid of the Dark?”,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“Should the series go forward, the two will showrun it, with anime studio Science SARU handling the animation.”

On Reddit, a fan poll asked what scenes in the animated series fans would like to see.

While some suggested specific times, one of the most memorable…

