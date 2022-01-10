Fans of Season 5 of “Before the 90 Days” are perplexed by Gino’s Christmas present to Jasmine.

Fans of Season 5 of “Before the 90 Days” are perplexed by Gino’s Christmas gift to Jasmine.

Jasmine and Gino are one of the most intriguing couples on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 5.

They’re the pair that fans seem to have the most questions about out of the seven new couples introduced this season.

Gino lives in Michigan and admits that Jasmine is way out of his league.

Jasmine, on the other hand, was born and raised in Panama City.

They’d been chatting over video calls and texts for the past nine months and had finally decided to meet in person.

Gino admitted to paying for a few different cosmetic procedures Jasmine wanted early on in Season 5 of Before the 90 Days.

Gino’s family, particularly his uncle Marco, had doubts about Jasmine’s motives.

Gino has been unable to work for a number of months.

Uncle Marco was concerned that Jasmine would take advantage of him.

“Since I’ve been smart with my savings, I thankfully have been able to send money to help Jasmine out,” Gino told Uncle Marco.

“She’s not a materialistic person,” he explained.

“I’ve helped for things like, you know, doing her lips or maybe her eyebrows,” Gino told the cameras later in episode 1.

Maybe a facial treatment, or a treatment for her hair or teeth.”

In Season 5 Episode 5 of Before the 90 Days, Jasmine persuaded Gino to spend more than (dollar)500 on clothing for himself.

When he heard the total, however, he quickly backed out and didn’t buy anything.

Jasmine walked away, clearly annoyed, and gave Gino the cold shoulder.

“I know she’s trying to get me to spend money on myself instead of her,” Gino said to the cameras. “But I don’t want her to see me as a walking cash machine.”

On (hashtag)90DayFiance, Gino refuses to spend (dollar)500 on a new outfit…maybe another time! pic.twitter.comE6r36cRpDS

Season 5 star Kimberly from ‘Before the 90 Days’ threatens to ‘Flip the Table,’ accusing Usman ‘Sojaboy’s’ friends of sabotaging their relationship.

Season 5 of Before the 90 Days was shot over Christmas in 2021.

Gino and Jasmine will be seen exchanging gifts for the first time as a couple.

Gino receives a t-shirt with a funny saying and a pillow designed by Jasmine.

Gino’s present to Jasmine, on the other hand, was far less exciting.

He’s…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.